myGemma, the luxury resale site, based in New York City, is the first in their industry to accept cryptocurrency as payment. They are a forward-thinking company looking to persistently raise the industry standard among online designer resale sites.
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myGemma, an online platform for authenticated luxury resale, is now the first luxury resale site to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment. Major competitors in the market have not yet made this jump and currently typically only accept major credit cards and BNPL payments. myGemma hosts an array of authenticated, luxury jewelry, watches, bags, and sneakers, from classics such as the Birkin bag to coveted limited edition collections like Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami.
Accepting cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin and Ethereum only expands myGemma's already international customer base and is just one of many ways the platform sets itself apart from other designer resale sites.
Many luxury brands are also attempting to discover the crossroads between fashion and technology. A Forbes contributor reported several brands such as Hublot and others have also begun accepting cryptocurrency as payment. While so many luxury brands are joining in on the trend, it's only natural that their retailers do the same which is why myGemma decided to enter this next chapter in the industry.
Now, at the bottom of their website, you will see they accept all major credit cards, Affirm, Shop Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and cryptocurrency.
"myGemma's mission was rooted in sustainability before it became a buzzword, with our company keeping products out of landfills and giving them an extended life. So naturally we continue to listen to our customers and adopt new movements ahead of the curve. Crypto users are one of the many constituents of luxury consumers. We want to cater to this growing consumer base as cryptocurrency becomes more mainstream." - Andrew Brown, CEO
