SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, the leader in data privacy management and automation, and MyLife Digital, European specialists and leaders in innovation on consent and preference management, have announced a strategic partnership that will enable organisations to embark on a unified consent journey, gaining mutual value, bringing people closer to their data whilst ensuring compliance.
As organisations look to differentiate themselves in a competitive market place, there is an increasing demand to understand their consumers' buying behaviours, and deliver the right message at the right time, on the right channel to maximise revenues, whilst adhering to the forever-evolving global regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD and PECR.
TrustArc's cookie management solutions address early phases of a customer consent journey, either with their Professional or Advanced solution and are trusted by hundreds of global organisations. TrustArc provides a flexible technology solution and portal for gaining Cookie Consent in a manner consistent with current legal and regulatory requirements and in compliance with the EU GDPR and any other current and forthcoming global requirements.
MyLife Digitals' highly granular consent and preference management solution, Consentric, provides a central view of consent captured across multiple sources. This gives marketing clarity and ownership over customers' preferred communication channels and topics, whilst giving compliance teams the assurance that any changes to customer consents and preferences are evidenced.
"Consent management is more than just cookie-preference management; it needs to be a unified endeavor," said Courtney Pallotta, SVP Marketing, TrustArc. "To provide the best possible experience to their customers, organizations must think of consent management as an ongoing process that captures customer consent choices across the lifetime of the customer relationship. The TrustArc partnership with MyLife Digital empowers companies to embed unified consent into their overarching and ongoing privacy program for the best possible customer experience."
The combined consent management offerings embed privacy into the customer experience and allow enterprises to reinforce trust, increase transparency, empower individuals and be accountable internally and externally.
Director of Sales, Marketing and Partnerships, Katie Bates said, "We are delighted to partner with TrustArc, enabling customers to embark on their unified consent journey and leverage the best-of-breed products we have in our joint portfolio. Together we have extensive expertise in privacy, regulation and customer centricity and are positioned strongly as leaders in our space in the European markets. I look forward to strengthening our partnership and building on our product integrations as we embark on this journey."
About MyLife Digital
Reinforcing Trust By Rethinking Personal Data
MyLife Digital, develops solutions that bring people closer to their data. Empowering individuals and organisations to work in partnership to understand, control and gain mutual value from that data for positive outcomes.
Reinforce Trust – MyLife Digital helps organisations and the individuals they serve build trusted relationships based on their data. Increase Transparency – MyLife Digital wants to show organisations how they can improve the quality of their consumer data by being more transparent. Empower Individuals – MyLife Digital encourages individuals to actively engage in decisions and have control over the use of their data. Be Accountable – MyLife Digital wants organisations to be held accountable to put individuals' rights to data protection and privacy at the heart of the consumer experience.
About TrustArc
As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with the complete platform automation, that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com.