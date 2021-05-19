RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myLifeSite.net, a leading online resource for consumers who are evaluating continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs or "life plan communities), has expanded its free online search and filtering capabilities to help consumers better analyze and compare the often-confusing options.
"In today's world, prospective residents of continuing care retirement communities and other senior living alternatives expect and deserve meaningful information delivered in a transparent way," explains Brad Breeding, senior living expert, co-founder and President of myLifeSite. "Our community profiles cover over fifty unique and meaningful data points about the community, residency contract, and price ranges. By combining this level of data with enhanced filtering options and side-by-side comparisons, a consumer will walk away from our site empowered to make a better decision about their future. Better yet, we'll now be providing all of it for free."
While the site already features a listing of nearly two-thousand CCRCs, it is rapidly growing the number of profiles available. "We're leveraging the relationships we've developed over the last ten years, both within the industry and among consumers, to build momentum for our vision to bring senior-living search into the twenty-first century," says Breeding.
Unlike many other websites providing senior living search, myLifeSite does not operate on referral fees or a pay-per-lead model. "We don't feel that those business models are in the best interest of consumers," says Breeding. "We want to help people make the best decisions for themselves in the most objective way possible. And we believe that what is good for the consumer is ultimately good for the senior living industry."
With the enhanced CCRC search and compare filters, consumers can narrow down and compare CCRCs based on what's important to them, including:
- Type of floor plan
- Region and sub-region
- Community tax status (for-profit or non-profit)
- Type of residency contract (lifecare, fee-for-service, rental, equity, etc.)
- Services and amenities
- Hobbies and interests.
To learn more about MyLifeSite visit http://www.mylifesite.net
About MyLifeSite
Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, myLifeSite is an innovative senior living research website that helps senior adults, adult children, and their advisors gain better information and guidance when navigating the complexities of a continuing care retirement community (CCRC or "life plan community). myLifeSite's detailed community profiles and expansive CCRC listings, combined with its consumer education content, equips people with information and knowledge that is pertinent to the decision process. Founded in 2011, myLifeSite is celebrating its tenth year in operation.
Brad Breeding, myLifeSite
