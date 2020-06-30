HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MyMedicareBot announces the availability of its Field Agent Portal, which equips field agents to safely and compliantly sell Medicare plans for the upcoming AEP. The portal includes innovative agent training and monitoring tools to ensure field agents can transition successfully from the traditional face-to-face sales model to a remote, socially distanced one.
A surge in Medicare shopping is expected this AEP as working seniors are laid off and start looking for a Medicare plan. Social distancing guidelines raise unprecedented challenges for field agents, who generate nearly a third of all enrollments. As a result, health plans and FMOs have a challenging AEP ahead of them.
MyMedicareBot's Field Agent Portal is a web-based tool that provides field agents with an integrated CRM, electronic Scope of Appointment, plan quoting, and telephonic enrollment capabilities. Field agents can sell, service, and enroll members through a CMS-compliant process. "With our Field Agent Portal, health plans and FMOs can confidently rely on their field agents to operate safely and compliantly and meet the expected increase of enrollments this AEP," says Michael Cho, CEO of MyMedicareBot.
One key feature of this solution is the ability to email or text an electronic Scope of Appointment, allowing it to be sent, signed, and returned in a matter of seconds. The solution also automatically records, transcribes, and evaluates all enrollment calls for compliance and other call-quality issues. With built-in training tools, field agents can adopt the tool quickly and efficiently. The portal only requires a computer and internet to operate — no special hardware or third-party software is needed.
The Field Agent Portal is available as a stand-alone solution for health plans and FMOs or can be integrated with existing tools. It is a fully configurable SaaS platform that allows for quick implementation time (three to six weeks) and can be easily integrated with ConnectureDRX Digital Medicare solutions.
To learn more, visit mymedicarebot.com or email info@mymedicarebot.com.
About MyMedicareBot:
We are a technology and services company that uses analytics to drive Medicare membership growth, retention, and profitability. We are experts in developing innovative Medicare distribution solutions that are quick to implement and increase the ROI of our clients' sales, retention, and conversion campaigns.
