MESA, Ariz. and DES MOINES, Iowa, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Myndshft Technologies, a leading provider of real-time benefits check and prior authorization technology for diagnostics labs today announced a partnership with eCommerce Direct, a provider of World-Class fulfillment and freight management solutions. The partnership will enable diagnostics labs to reduce shipping and management costs by 30% - 50% and increase their focus on taking care of patients.
Most diagnostics labs don't have the time or personnel to manage inventory of medical supplies and shipping. The Myndshft - eCommerce Direct partnership brings together deep industry expertise to take on the specimen shipping and inventory management while providing the lowest cost shipping and delivery services to give a boost to the labs' bottom-line.
"Diagnostics labs, along with other healthcare providers, are facing unprecedented challenges as they navigate the new normal" said Ron Wince, CEO of Myndshft. "We're excited to partner with the team at eCommerce Direct to help labs focus on patients while also helping them rapidly improve their bottom-line."
"We work with many clients around the country such as e-commerce and food product companies where fulfillment and logistics are mission-critical to their business. Diagnostics labs, infusion centers and other healthcare organizations have not had that same level of service until now." said Tammy Christiansen, Client Account Manager at eCommerce Direct. "We are looking forward to partnering with Myndshft to help providers deliver the same excellent customer experience to patients that has been available from online retailers for decades."
About Myndshft
Myndshft's software-as-a-service automates and simplifies time-consuming healthcare administrative tasks associated with prior authorization, eligibility and benefits verification, and patient financial responsibility, freeing providers and payers to concentrate more fully on patient care. Myndshft was founded in 2018, and works with leading providers, payers, and health information exchanges. For more information, visit myndshft.com.
About eCommerce Direct
With over 40 years of experience, eCommerce Direct is a provider of World-Class fulfillment and freight management solutions. From online order management systems and specially tailored logistics solutions to processing orders, controlling inventory, handling invoicing, and credit card processing with a turnkey technology platform, eCommerce Direct seamlessly integrates all services under one roof. For more information, visit ecommercedirect.com.