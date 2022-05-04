AI song search and analysis platform, MyPart, and hit song analysis and trend pioneers, Hit Songs Deconstructed, today announced the launch of ChartCipher, a game-changing platform that delivers the next generation of hit song analytics. ChartCipher leverages MyPart's award-winning AI-powered analysis of the compositional, lyrical, and sonic qualities of songs and fuses it with Hit Songs Deconstructed's acclaimed song analysis methodologies and analytics delivery platform to deliver deep, real-time insights into the characteristics driving today's most successful songs.
MIAMI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI song search and analysis platform, MyPart, and hit song analysis and trend pioneers, Hit Songs Deconstructed, today announced the launch of ChartCipher, a game-changing platform that delivers the next generation of hit song analytics.
ChartCipher leverages MyPart's award-winning AI-powered analysis of the compositional, lyrical, and sonic qualities of songs and fuses it with Hit Songs Deconstructed's acclaimed song analysis methodologies and analytics delivery platform to deliver deep, real-time insights into the characteristics driving today's most successful songs.
Matan Kollenscher, MyPart CEO, explains, "The depth of ChartCipher's song analysis provides unprecedented insight into the DNA of hit songs across genres going back to the beginning of this century. We are thrilled to be partnering with Hit Songs Deconstructed to provide unique, actionable data that supports both creatives and music industry professionals alike."
Yael Penn, Hit Songs Deconstructed co-founder, says, "While the music industry has become increasingly reliant on traditional business metrics, such as consumption and engagement, there has been a lack of actionable data reflecting the songs themselves. ChartCipher is the missing link."
"It all begins with the song," adds Hit Songs Deconstructed co-founder, David Penn. "For the first time ever, music creators and executives will have access to deep analytics reflecting the songwriting and production decisions behind today's most successful songs at scale. This unique insight, in conjunction with traditional analytics, creates a whole new dimension through which we can understand today's hits and provides both music creators and executives with a competitive edge in today's fast-changing musical landscape. We are excited to be partnering with MyPart to make it happen."
ChartCipher is being launched with analytics for 11 of Billboard's most popular charts going back to the beginning of the century. They include the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Latin Songs, Pop Airplay, Country Airplay, Streaming Songs, Radio Songs and Digital Song Sales.
"Billboard has long led the standard of music charts worldwide and we are thrilled to be launching ChartCipher with analytics for their most important charts," Yael explains. "We've had a longstanding relationship with Billboard through Hit Songs Deconstructed for over a decade and are delighted to start this new chapter together to deliver even deeper insight into what's driving today's most successful songs."
"Billboard has long considered Hit Songs Deconstructed's data invaluable, and we're excited to have Billboard's charts serve as the foundation for ChartCipher's research," says Billboard senior director of charts Gary Trust. "We look forward to spotlighting ChartCipher's insights, adding new analysis about a key and intriguing musical component – the sonic makeup of hit songs – to our longstanding coverage of charts and their underlying streaming, radio airplay, sales information and more, as provided by Luminate, formerly MRC Data."
ChartCipher will be delivering their inaugural presentation at Music Biz 2022 in Nashville on May 11th at 12:30 PM. To learn more, visit https://sched.co/zFjs.
During the second half of May, ChartCipher is launching an invitation-only beta. To be considered for beta and gain early access to the platform, please visit http://www.ChartCipher.com and apply by Monday, May 16th.
