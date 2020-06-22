ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Culmen International, LLC, a preeminent government services firm providing technical support, management services, and innovative technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Myron Thomas as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Thomas will be leading efforts to optimize operations and guide capital deployment to maximize organic and inorganic growth. He will have an integral role in executing Culmen's strategic plan, developing and implementing its financial strategy, and providing servant leadership to ensure Culmen's Divisions and Programs are well-supported to exceed client expectations. "Culmen International is thrilled to have Myron's experience and expertise on the team as we strive to be an extraordinary company where extraordinary people can make a difference," said Dan Berkon, Culmen President and CEO.
Prior to joining Culmen, Thomas led multiple high-growth, private equity-backed companies. Most recently, he served as COO at Melwood, a mission-driven federal contractor utilizing the AbilityOne program to employ individuals of differing abilities. Thomas began his career in the audit and transaction services divisions at PwC and KPMG, respectively. After serving as an international ex-pat for Corning Incorporated, he served as CFO for Corning's corporate venture capital division, focused on fiber optic and photonics innovations. Throughout his nearly 25-year career in finance and operations, Thomas has established a reputation for building high-performing teams and for aligning operating and financial metrics to support business strategy and high growth. He has led multiple equity and debt financings and raised in excess of $1.2 billion.
Thomas holds an MPA from Harvard University, an MBA with a focus on Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, and a BS in Accounting from Florida A&M University. Thomas holds CPA, GCMA, and CVA licenses. He is a member of the Washington/Baltimore Young Presidents' Organization and Leadership Greater Washington. Culmen is proud to welcome Myron Thomas to its team.
About Culmen International
Established in 2004, Culmen International is committed to enhancing international security, strengthening homeland defense, and optimizing government operations. We provide technical and management expertise, develop innovative technology solutions, and deliver logistics, training, and language services worldwide. With experience in over 120 countries, Culmen supports our clients to accomplish critical missions in challenging environments. http://www.culmen.com
For more information, please contact Cindy.Powell@culmen.com.
Related Images
myron-thomas.png
Myron Thomas
Myron Thomas Joins Culmen International as CFO and COO
Related Links