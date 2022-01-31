KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, mySidewalk announced a new partnership with the National League of Cities (NLC) that will give local governments access to pertinent community data to help improve cities and towns across America.
As part of the newly joint venture, NLC member cities will gain access to a trial subscription to Seek, a data tool that allows users to quickly and seamlessly access curated data from more than 40 sources such as the Census and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
"mySidewalk is excited to partner with the NLC — the country's best resource for cities — to bring actionable data to every community," says Stephen Hardy, CEO at mySidewalk. "Together, we will provide data to unlock funding, guide investments, and improve neighborhoods."
"We are thrilled to welcome mySidewalk to our family of strategic partners in the Enterprise Partner space," says Heyward Harvin, Director of Strategic Partnerships at the National League of Cities. "NLC is always exploring innovative ways to strengthen and support local governments and their communities. Partnering with mySidewalk will allow city leaders to leverage vital data, unlocking new insights and meaningful trends that will help assess community needs and develop solutions to various challenges they may be facing."
Through this collaboration, local government and community innovators will host six inspiring conversations focused on addressing community challenges, such as equitable federal funding, housing, the economy, climate risk and resiliency. During each discussion, city innovators will identify a challenge their community once faced and share how they used Seek to successfully solve the problem.
Learn more about Seek at visit.mysidewalk.com/nlc.
About mySidewalk
Data democratization is at the heart of mySidewalk. We believe every organization has a right to accurate, timely, and relevant data about the places they live and the people they serve. Our suite of products breaks down the barriers to harnessing and leveraging this data, allowing users of all backgrounds to amplify their stories. Learn more at mysidewalk.com.
About the National League of Cities
Working with more than 2,000 cities across America, the National League of Cities (NLC) is on a mission to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions. The organization includes village, town and city leaders who are dedicated to improving the quality of life for current and future generations. To learn more, visit nlc.org.
