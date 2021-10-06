PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Businesses are seeing an eager return to their stores after more than a year of customers migrating online during the pandemic. Trending research shows that consumers globally feel comfortable with health & safety measures put in place in most stores. Shoppers are even happier with their retail experience thanks to the recent surge of new technologies like touchless checkout and pay-in-app services.
Market Force reports that they have seen a steady increase in mystery shopper completion and hours worked. "We are happy to see our clients understand the importance of resuming normal business operations and by continuing to invest in shopper's safety and CX research and development." stated a spokesperson for Market Force. According to Market Force, shopper completion fell by 42% at the start of the pandemic. They stated that this number has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, with a rate of 90%. They also expect to soon see an increase in shopper hours worked. Market Force's mystery shopping division continues to be the leader of innovative technology with digital mystery shopping, Eyes:On App, and automated reporting tools that make mystery shopping easy for both clients and shoppers.
This trend is in line with overall consumer confidence in-store and restaurant safety policies, according to them. This is a great time for mystery shopping clients, with shopper growth rates and technological improvements both increasing. The emergence of digital mystery shopping has brought new opportunities for our clients to optimize their digital CX and increase revenue. Market Force's Eyes:On App is just one example of how new technologies are changing the game." With the app, shoppers can find and schedule shops based on geo-location codes, complete questionnaires, attach photos, complete timing, and other critical components for completing an accurate, efficient shop. Mystery shoppers feel safer and more secure when completing shops with these new technologies, thus increasing return rates.
Market Force continues to stay ahead of the curve by offering new technology for their client's mystery shops, allowing them to continue utilizing the best available market research techniques. Mystery shopping remains an effective way for brands to monitor customer sentiment on a regular basis while saving time and money over other methods. Learn more about mystery shop innovations and Market Force at http://www.marketforce.com
About Market Force Information
Market Force Information® is a customer experience (CX) and employee engagement (EX) management company that provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers, and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, employee engagement surveys, mystery shopping, contact center services, and social media review tracking, which are integrated into one technology and analytics platform, KnowledgeForce®. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It serves more than 200 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including restaurants, major retailers, grocery and drug stores, petro/convenience stores, banking & financial institutions, and entertainment brands. The company has been recognized as one of the top 50 market research organizations in the AMA Gold Report. For more information about Market Force, please visit us online at http://www.marketforce.com.
Media Contact
Shavon Knight, Market Force Information, 7704415366, sknight@marketforce.com
SOURCE Market Force Information