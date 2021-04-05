BETHESDA, Md., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytonomy, a healthcare-focused enterprise SaaS company and award-winning medical film studio, has been named to The Startup Weekly's 2021 Software Companies to Watch list. Startup Weekly recognized Mytonomy for its business achievements, contributions to thought leadership, product and services strength, and contributions to the business community at large. According to The Startup Weekly, the list includes leading product, software development, and tech-enabled services companies in an effort to capture the breadth and depth of the modern-day software ecosystem.
Mytonomy is re-imagining how and where healthcare is delivered by working alongside leading healthcare systems and providers to put healthcare in the palm of patients' hands. Mytonomy's novel CRM solution creates a digital front door to healthcare, driving deep longitudinal patient engagement and staff training.
Mytonomy's end users comply with pre/post instructions, demonstrate greater self-efficacy, and a better understanding of their condition and treatment.
Mytonomy calls this asynchronous virtual care, like "Netflix meets Salesforce for healthcare" with an advanced data model. Mytonomy's Patient Experience Cloud adapts to each patient across the entire patient journey. Users receive award-winning short-form video, surveys, and dynamic communications through Mytonomy's Content Cloud and Analytics Cloud driving better results for both patients and providers.
Mytonomy's Communications Cloud helps close gaps in care, and Research Cloud supports Bench to Bedside.
"We are honored and excited to be included in this list of prestigious technology companies," remarks Anjali Kataria, CEO, and Co-Founder at Mytonomy. "Our team works hard every day, inspired by our amazing customers and the power of short story, to transform healthcare. This award recognizes our deep passion and commitment; we are thrilled to be included alongside other top innovators changing their industries."
About Mytonomy:
Mytonomy is a digital front door solution for healthcare. Mytonomy is helping to digitize health care and opens the door to a new model of care delivery model called asynchronous virtual care. Mytonomy helps providers give their patients what they need to care for themselves -- in the palm of their hands. Patients receive amazing instructional videos tailored to their care plan from their providers and their healthcare system. Using a novel CRM, Mytonomy adapts to each patient across the entire patient journey and all conditions driving a patient-centered engagement model of care remotely. It's like Netflix meets Salesforce for healthcare with an advanced data model.
Mytonomy's executive team includes business leaders from Google, Informatica, Optum and several physicians. Mytonomy's in-house studio boasts creatives whose content has appeared on National Geographic, Netflix & Amazon Studios. For more information, visit http://www.mytonomy.com or email info@mytonomy.com.
Media Contact
Caroline Robinson, Mytonomy, 301-941-4026, caroline@mytonomy.com
SOURCE Mytonomy