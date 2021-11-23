BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytonomy, the industry leader in video-based patient engagement and healthcare microlearning video education, was recognized for a total of seven awards in the 23rd Annual Digital Health Awards, led by The Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), which honors the world's best digital health resources. Mytonomy received two best-in-class gold awards for its Content Cloud and Patient Experience Cloud™—foundational enterprise SaaS software modules in Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare solution, a novel CRM solution designed for modern patient engagement, education and experience.
"We were honored that Mytonomy was selected by a panel of distinguished experts in digital health media as a winner for both our software platform and our content," said Mytonomy's CEO and Co-Founder Anjali Kataria. "While we've seen the gold standard in physician and nurse education, Mytonomy is the gold standard in patient education and engagement—completing the three-legged stool needed to transform healthcare. We are proud to add these awards to the dozens that Mytonomy has earned in just a few short years because they reflect the quality of our content, and the impact that our novel CRM system can have on driving patient engagement."
The Mytonomy Film Studio, based in Bethesda, MD, has been producing broadcast-quality content since 2018 and has now received over 60+ Digital Health and Telly Awards. The Studio coupled with the Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare helps save clinicians time, addresses the problems of misinformation and empowers patients and caregivers to engage in the care of their health remotely. Using the power of storytelling in realistic form, Mytonomy offers over 100 TV series with over 2000 originally produced, short episodes, designed for patients to watch easily on their phone, laptop or TV.
Together, Mytonomy is driving digital transformation that is improving patient outcomes and increasing efficiencies for clinicians. "The Mytonomy team will continue to set the bar for the healthcare industry, setting the benchmarks for both content and delivery, and improving patient engagement," added Kataria.
HIRC conducts the Digital Health Awards, a biannual competition to identify and recognize the world's best digital health resources, assessing criteria such as credibility, user experience and impact on overall public health interests. HIRC is a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields.
The complete list of Mytonomy's Fall 2021 Digital Health Awards are as follows:
Gold Awards for Solution:
Mytonomy, Inc. (Digital Health Curation)
Mytonomy, Inc. (Content Management System)
Gold Awards for Content:
What To Expect from Your Visit to The ER or Urgent Care
Carilion Digital Transformation with a Human Touch
Bronze Awards:
Weiss - Chicago Center for Orthopedics
Gender Confirmation Surgery - Vaginoplasty
Merit Awards:
Food Addiction
About Mytonomy:
Mytonomy is reshaping the future of patient engagement so that patients can lead healthier, happier lives. Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare is a new CRM that enables clinicians to work more efficiently, combat misinformation and enhance the quality and safety of care. Integrated with intelligent nudging to activate patients throughout their care journey, Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses by streaming broadcast-quality microlearning videos and integrated communications to patients. Mytonomy adapts to each patient and delivers a tailored experience resulting in a new model of virtual care.
Mytonomy's entire Cloud for Healthcare covers 100+ series with over 2000 episodes that can be rapidly customized to each hospital, service line or provider, all delivered via a single engagement platform. Deploying Mytonomy at scale in Epic or Cerner is possible through Epic App Orchard, Redox integration for HL7 messages and can also be prescribed through Xealth. Mytonomy has multiple validated studies on the benefits and outcomes achieved across major medical conditions and procedures, and positively complements all major healthcare CRM campaigns to work more efficiently and achieve exponentially better engagement.
Mytonomy is an essential part of a healthcare organization's digital transformation efforts. The company is listed #835 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US and serves 20 leading healthcare organizations across the US. The Mytonomy Film Studio has won 60+ Digital Health and Telly Awards for modern patient education since 2018, with a Master Catalog of over 2,000 healthcare microlearning videos, in broadcast TV format making it the largest healthcare microlearning video library in the industry. To learn more about Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare, please visit http://www.mytonomy.com.
