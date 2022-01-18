  • By MyWorkChoice

MyWorkChoice makes flexibility work for full and part-time jobs (PRNewsfoto/MyWorkChoice)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While 4.5 million people walked away from their jobs in a single month in November, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, MyWorkChoice, the leading flexible staffing, and workforce management company, witnessed triple-digit traffic in the fourth quarter of 2021. What's driving it? In a word; choice.

"People are using the pandemic as an opportunity to make a change," says Tana Greene, co-founder, and CEO of MyWorkChoice, the first-to-market solution that delivers a community of dedicated W-2 workers to businesses across the country. "Twenty-twenty-one was the year to become your own boss, make your own schedule, and still have affordable healthcare."

MyWorkChoice focuses on hourly, light industrial and call center work for clients such as GE Appliances, Ryder, Ulta Beauty, and other Fortune 500 Companies. These jobs are easy to divide into 4-6 hour shifts, so that a community member can fit their work into their life, not the other way around. 

"MyWorkChoice has been a tremendous win for us, allowing our company to keep up with record growth," says Katy Kowalsky, VP of Human Resources for Quality Bicycle Products. "We have three locations across the country where they are a key part of our staffing strategy."

With an employee fill rate of over 90 percent, MyWorkChoice has successfully filled the labor needs of partner companies and continues to expand across the United States. Those interested in applying for full or part-time flexible work can apply here.

MyWorkChoice is focused on helping forward-thinking companies build the flexible workforce of the future. Through a proprietary app, and a fully-managed community of W-2 employees, we bridge the gap between hourly workers who seek flexibility and employers who demand a dependable workforce and easy implementation. For more information, contact media@myworkchoice.com or visit myworkchoice.com.

