FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyWoundDoctor, an innovative provider of virtual tech-enabled wound care services offered through a patent-pending AI-based process, announced today a Series B investment from Claritas Capital, a Nashville-based private equity firm.
The U.S. healthcare system spends in excess of $60 billion per year on wound care as it treats more than 8 million patients. MyWoundDoctor addresses rising cost and quality issues by providing caregivers and patients with evidence-based wound care treatment and personalized supplies initiated through an easy-to-use telehealth mobile imaging application. The Claritas investment will enable MyWoundDoctor to scale its business, expand into new markets, and enhance its technology infrastructure which includes additional artificial intelligence functionality.
"Wound care is a significant cost and quality issue within the American healthcare system," said Dan Heneghan, chief executive officer, MyWoundDoctor. "This investment from Claritas will help us scale our operations so that we can deliver expertise directly to patients anywhere, reducing their wound care costs as we improve both outcomes and quality of life."
"Virtual care is modernizing and expanding access to care for patients, and MyWoundDoctor's top-notch remote wound care specialists deliver highly effective, affordable, and convenient wound care," said Tania Grant, principal, Claritas Capital. "We are excited to partner with MyWoundDoctor to ensure that every patient receives the effective wound care that they need to heal."
About MyWoundDoctor
MyWoundDoctor provides the healthcare industry with an innovative, telehealth-enabled wound care service through its patent-pending, AI-based process. Founded in 2016 by board certified, Stanford-trained Nick Sieveking, MD, CWSP, a Nashville-based plastic surgeon and wound care expert, MyWoundDoctor integrates wound imaging technology, proprietary clinical protocols, and a wound care supply selection and delivery process that reduces care costs, increases patient satisfaction, and supports effective wound healing. MyWoundDoctor offers patients, caregivers, and clinicians a secure, personalized approach to expert wound care, helping manage any wound care need by convenient access to certified wound care physicians and nurses, and to concise wound care training videos. Through its convenient, effective and innovative wound care service, MyWoundDoctor improves the quality of life for both patients and their caregivers. To learn more visit http://www.mywounddoctor.com for more information.
Claritas Capital
Nashville-based Claritas Capital has been making health care investments since its founding in 2002. The Principals' experience covers three decades of investing in the health care industry. Claritas Capital provides flexible capital solutions to health care, technology, and business services companies, and real estate projects. The firm has made equity investments in over 50 companies that have collectively raised over $6 billion of financing.
Media Contact
