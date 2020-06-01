PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance and top executive search firm, announced today that it was named to the Forbes 2020 list of Top Executive Search Firms for the fifth consecutive year.
Mike Myatt, founder and Chairman of N2Growth, said, "We are very grateful to have been ranked by Forbes for the fifth consecutive year as one of America's Top Executive Search firms. Having been one of the fastest-growing executive search firms for several years running, the continued recognition from Forbes serves as further confirmation the market is resonating with our innovative approach."
Forbes partnered with analytics firm Statista to survey 25,000 recruiters and 5,000 job candidates and human resources managers who had worked with recruitment agencies over the last three years. Respondents were asked to nominate up to 10 recruiting firms in the executive and professional search categories. Firms could not nominate themselves and last year's findings were considered. More than 17,000 nominations were collected and firms with the most recommendations ranked highest.
Tony Morales, Managing Director at N2Growth, said, "We have set the chinning bar for excellence and innovation in executive search, consistently out-pacing legacy-based search agencies. With our proprietary technology, unique pricing model, industry-leading performance metrics and totally transparent search process, we have created the future of executive search."
About N2Growth
N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance, with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. Ranked as a Top 10 Executive Search Firm by Forbes, N2Growth has more than 50 locations across the Americas, the European Community, MENA and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.
Media Inquiries:
Dan Evans
N2Growth
(830) 715-4007
d.evans@n2growth.com
Related Images