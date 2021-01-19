N2WS Announces Advanced Backup Monitoring With New Datadog Integration and Security Enhancements in Latest Release of N2WS Backup & Recovery for AWS

- N2WS Backup & Recovery for AWS v3.2 adds integration with Datadog for advanced backup monitoring and observability - New backup support for Amazon FSx for Windows File Server and Amazon FSx for Lustre - New file and folder level recovery for archived data stored on Amazon S3 - Enhanced security capabilities for Disaster Recovery Accounts on Amazon Web Services