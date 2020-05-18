ARLINGTON, Va., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Apartment Association (NAA) excitedly announces NAA Click & Comply which is a one-of-a-kind solution designed to streamline operations, mitigates risk and ensures compliance.
"NAA Click & Comply eliminates the need for multiple costly systems," says NAA Senior Vice President of Industry Operations Amy Groff. "This new product consolidates daily operational requirements into one easy-to-use system allowing for streamlined, consistent processes that save customers time and money while ensuring they are in compliance. By using NAA Click & Comply, property owners and managers can mitigate risk and avoid costly code infractions across their entire portfolios."
NAA Click & Comply is the result of a collaboration between NAA and Leonardo247 and combines NAA best practices with an operator's own policies and procedures. Its process automation provides property management teams the tools and clear directions they need to manage multi-million dollar assets. NAA Click & Comply dashboards and reporting provide rental housing executives real-time visibility into what's happening at their properties, allowing them to quickly identify which communities may need immediate attention.
"NAA Click & Comply integrates NAAs knowledge base with our technology platform, which enables customers to automate daily operations," says Leonardo247 CEO Daniel Cunningham. "NAA Click & Comply immediately raises the bar on consistency, accountability and overall rental housing operations quality. Members across the country will benefit from this out-of-the-box solution."
For more information on NAA Click & Comply, please visit comply.naahq.org.
