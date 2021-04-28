HERNDON, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nacha today announced that Q2 Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, has renewed its Preferred Partner status.
Q2 delivers the simple and secure digital experiences account holders expect with the back-end efficiencies that financial institutions need.
As a Nacha Preferred Partner, Q2 is part of a select group of innovators recognized as offering products and services that increase or enhance the use of fast and secure ACH payments by financial institutions and end-user entities.
"Nacha Preferred Partners are valued members of our community and are vital in strengthening and growing the modern ACH Network," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO.
"Q2 enables financial services providers to deliver differentiated digital brand experiences to their account holders," said Will Furrer, Chief Strategy Officer, Q2. "As a Nacha Preferred Partner, we are part of an elite team of collaborative technology leaders helping strengthen and grow safer payments with the ACH Network."
Nacha's Preferred Partner Program is open to technology solution providers whose offerings align with Nacha's core strategies to advance the ACH Network. Learn more about Nacha's growing community of Preferred Partners and how they can support your payments needs, by visiting http://www.nacha.org/Preferred-Partner.
About Nacha
Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.
About Q2 Holdings, Inc.
Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.
Media Contact
Heather, Nacha, 7034722625, hmcelrath@nacha.org
SOURCE Nacha