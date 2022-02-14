HERNDON, Va., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Nacha announced updates to its ISO 20022-to-ACH Mapping Guide & Tool, which provides background, explanation and examples as well as detailed data mapping between the ISO 20022 messages and the corresponding ACH transactions.
These updates include revisions to align with recent Nacha Rules changes, including the expansion of Same Day ACH, changes to return reason codes and adding the ability for an Originator to identify a recurring or single entry or an entry initiated as part of a standing authorization. In addition, the Mapping Guide & Tool now includes mapping for Notifications of Change.
The Mapping Guide & Tool provides a standardized way for financial institutions to translate ISO 20022 messages to and from Nacha's ACH formats. By utilizing the Mapping Guide & Tool, financial institutions can also better support the needs of their corporate customers that use ISO 20022 to execute ACH payments. The use of the Mapping Guide & Tool enables corporations to streamline their own processes, enhance efficiencies and reduce overhead, resulting in cost savings. Additional information is available in Nacha's ISO 20022 Resource Center.
"There has been substantial industry adoption of the Mapping Guide & Tool since its launch in 2016, and interest continues to grow," said George Throckmorton, Nacha managing director and executive director of Afinis Interoperability Standards. "It is important the ISO 20022-to-ACH Mapping Guide & Tool stay up to date as the ACH Network evolves, and this update brings the Guide in line with current Nacha Rules."
Background on ISO 20022
Developed by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 20022 is the global messaging standard for financial business transactions, including payments. Today, many multinational companies utilize this standard as part of their accounts payable, accounts receivable and treasury functions. To facilitate the integration of ISO 20022 payment messages, in 2016, Nacha developed an ISO 20022-to-ACH Mapping Guide & Tool to assist financial institutions in translating ISO 20022 instructions for their corporate customers into ACH transactions.
About Nacha
Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 29 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.
