HERNDON, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of National APRP Recognition Day, Nacha will recognize 125 newly credentialed Accredited Payments Risk Professionals who passed the 2021 APRP exam, bringing the total number of professionals who currently hold the credential to more than 570 – all of whom will be celebrated today.
The APRP exam tests for comprehensive risk management knowledge across all payment types, including check, wire, debit, credit and prepaid cards, emerging and alternative payments, and ACH. To become an APRP, individuals must pass an exam that is administered by Nacha and tests their knowledge of subjects including the fundamentals of payments risk management, payments systems, payments risk policy and governance, payments risk management systems and controls, physical and information security, and the regulatory environment.
"It is our honor to recognize each APRP for adding this highly respected qualification to their resume by mastering the complexities of risk management in the payments industry," said Stephanie Prebish, AAP, CTP, Managing Director, Association Services, at Nacha.
"The payments ecosystem continues to be bolstered by a growing group of experts who can effectively help manage payments risk for organizations, enhance payments processes, maintain sound payments practices, and ensure compliance with regulations," Prebish said. "Not only are APRPs beneficial to the entire industry, but the credential will also give these professionals an edge over their professional competition."
APRP Day is commemorated annually on the third Tuesday of September. To learn about the program, visit http://www.nacha.org/accredited-payments-risk-professional. Those considering the 2022 APRP exam window should contact their Payments Association to learn more about training opportunities to help them prepare for the exam. Visit http://www.centerforpayments.org.
About Nacha
Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services. Learn more at Nacha.org.
