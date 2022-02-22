HERNDON, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Nacha's Payments Innovation Alliance announced its 2022-2023 Advisory Committees. Working with Nacha staff, the Advisory Committees serve a leadership role to identify and address some of the most important issues facing the payments industry and provide strategic direction to the Alliance. They will be gf coming together with the entire membership for the first Alliance meeting of the year on February 23-25.
The Payments Innovation Alliance is a diverse membership organization comprised of financial industry innovators focused across all payment areas. With the Advisory Committees' guidance, the Alliance collaborates and creates tools and other deliverables related to a wide variety of emerging issues impacting the payments industry. Alliance members then utilize these deliverables to meet industry needs.
"The Alliance's Advisory Committees are made up of experts in payments and financial services and are representative of the expansive range of the organization's members. I look forward to working with them as we open dialogue, create opportunities and produce assets that both draw on their knowledge and provide value for their companies," said Jennifer West, Nacha's Director of Payments Innovation Alliance, Education & Accreditation. "As the payments industry continues to evolve, the Alliance remains the leader in applying its expertise and cutting-edge resources to meet those needs and demands."
The 2022-2023 Alliance Advisory Committees are below:
Business Payments Committee
- Brian Dao, Ribbit
- David Chance, Fiserv
- Deborah Matthews Phillips, ICBA
- Lawrence Fatima, J.P. Morgan Chase
- Debbie Smart, Q2
- Jane Hennessy, Visa
Global Payments Committee
- Alejandro Pinzon, DRUO
- Kali Howard, eBay
- Sanchit Puri, J.P. Morgan Chase
- Craig Borysowich, Payments Canada
- Anthony Serio, Sila
- Joerg Richter, Worldline SE
Consumer Payments Committee
- Stephen Kenneally, ABA
- Nell Campbell-Drake, FRB of Atlanta
- Lawrence L. G. Popescu, J.P. Morgan Chase
- Scott Harkey, Levvel
- Mary Gilmeister, Macha
- Richard Chung, Quicken, Inc.
Risk, Legal and Regulatory Committee
- Nanci McKenzie, Affirmative Technologies
- Ana Cavazos, FRB of Atlanta
- Matt Luzadder, Kelley, Drye & Warren, LLP
- Joseph Casali, NEACH
- Jennifer Miller, UMACHA
- Jane S. Wallace, Wallace Consulting
Emerging Payments Committee
- Chris Colson, FRB of Atlanta
- Laura Clary, Fiserv
- Brian Laverdure, ICBA
- R. Andrew Gómez, Lipis Advisors
- Mark J. Dixon, Wespay
About Nacha
Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 29 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.
