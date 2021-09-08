TROY, Mich., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The STEADY LINK™ Series-C Flexible RF50 Coax Assemblies have been designed to provide durable and reliable connections for transmitters, receivers, antennas, and other applications in antenna feeder systems on cell towers. These new assemblies feature low VSWR and strong shielding effectiveness to reduce energy loss and provide protection from outside interference. As such, the Series-C Flexible RF50 Coax Assemblies are well suited for connections in low loss and VSWR signal transmission at high frequency applications.
NAI's Series-C Flexible RF50 Coax Cable Assemblies also represent a cutting-edge solution for harsh outdoor environments. Engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, their ruggedized design will tolerate other demanding conditions of continued outdoor exposure.
These assemblies are available in three cable sizes: ½", 3/8", and ¼" with custom lengths specified by the customer.
RF 50-Ohm Coaxial Cable:
The flexible coax cable features a copper-plated aluminum conductor, a Foam Polyethylene dielectric, an outer shield of helical corrugated copper, and an outer black PE jacket. The nominal O.D. for the ½" assembly is .527"; .425" for the 3/8" assembly; and .291" for the ¼" assembly. The bend radius for all three cables is 25mm single.
Connector Options:
Customers can choose to have the following assemblies terminated with connector types as indicated.
- ½" Assemblies: 7-16 DIN, Type N, 4.3-10, and 4.1-9.5 (all connectors in male or female configurations)
- 3/8" Assemblies: 7-16 DIN (male), 4.3-10 (male), 4.1-9.5 (male)
- ¼" Assemblies: 4.3-10 (male)
The connector bodies are brass with Tri-metal or Silver plating and have a PTFE dielectric. Silicone rubber is used to seal the connector, exterior plastics are zero halogen per IEC 60754-1 / -2. All connectors are RoHS compliant.
Performance Specifications:
Series-C Flexible Low PIM coax assemblies feature 50-ohm impedance with a low return loss of 24.94 dB (sweep tested at 690 MHz) to 13.97 dB (sweep tested at 2700 MHz). Operating and storage temperatures are -55⁰C to ~+80⁰C. For more information, download the individual data sheets for:
NAI's Steady Link™ SERIES-C Flexible RF50 Coax Cable Assemblies are made to order from inventoried materials, with quick shipment options available.
For more information, visit NAI's STEADY LINK™ Series-C Coax Assemblies web page.
NAI has also launched a new online Coax Configurator to easily design a customized coax assembly and submit the design for fast quoting.
NAI will be launching other new Steady Link™ coax assembly products in the near future.
