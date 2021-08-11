TROY, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAI's STEADY LINK™ Series-C LMR* Coax Cable Assemblies have been designed to provide durable and reliable short run feeder connections to antennae in WISP, SCADA, GPS, and mobile transmission of communication. These indoor/outdoor assemblies are well suited for connections in high frequency, low loss applications where routing space is minimal and multiple flexing is expected.
STEADY LINK™ Series-C coaxial cable assemblies represent a cutting-edge solution for harsh outdoor environments. Engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, their ruggedized design will also tolerate other demanding conditions of continued outdoor exposure.
These new Series-C LMR 50-ohm coax jumper families offer a variety of straight, right angle, male and female connectors for pretermination at both ends. The LMR 400 assemblies feature a 0.405" cable diameter, while the LMR 240 has a 0.240" O.D. Both assemblies can be provided in custom lengths.
RF 50-Ohm Coaxial Cable:
The LMR 240 cable assembly features a solid bare copper center conductor, while the LMR 400 cable features a solid bare copper-covered/clad aluminum (BBCAL) conductor. Both LMR assemblies include a double shield with an aluminum foil tape and a tinned copper outer braid shield, along with Foam Polyethylene for the dielectric and an outer PE jacket. See the Data Sheets for more details.
Connector Options:
Customers can choose among a variety of connector terminations at either end:
LMR 240 Assemblies:
N – Male, Straight
1.0-2.3 DIN – Male, Straight and Male, Right Angle
SMA – Male and Female, Straight
LMR 400 Assemblies:
N – Male, Straight
SMA – Female, Straight
Performance Specifications:
Series-C LMR coax assemblies are 50 ohms and operate within a variety of frequency ranges, as published in the respective data sheets, along with return loss, VSWR, attenuation and other electrical specifications. Mechanical specifications are also provided. Operating temperatures are -40⁰C to +85⁰C for LMR 400 assemblies and -55⁰C to +85⁰C for LMR 240 assemblies. View and download the respective data sheet for more information:
LMR 240 Coax Assemblies Data Sheet
LMR 400 Coax Assemblies Data Sheet
The new Series-C LMR Coax Assemblies are made to order from inventoried materials with quick turn program options. For more information, visit the STEADY LINK™ Series-C Coax Assemblies web page.
NAI has also launched a new online Coax Configurator to help you quickly and easily design a customized LMR coax assembly and submit the design for a quote.
NAI will be launching other new assembly products on a similar made-to-order basis, including flexible assemblies, assemblies with more right-angle connector options, Nex10** connectors, GPS and Sync cable assemblies and more.
*Trademark of Times Microwave Systems, Inc.
** Nex10 is a registered trademark of the Huber+Suhner, Radiall and Rosenberger consortium.
