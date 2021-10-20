TROY, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STEADY LINK™ Series-C RF50 Coax Assemblies with Right-Angle connectors have been designed to provide durable and reliable connections for transmitters, receivers, antennas, and other applications in antenna feeder systems on cell towers. These new assemblies feature low VSWR and strong shielding effectiveness to reduce energy loss and provide protection from outside interference. As such, the Series-C RF50 Coax Assemblies with Right-Angle connectors are well suited for connections in low loss and VSWR signal transmission at high frequency applications.
These NAI STEADY LINK™ coax assemblies also represent a cutting-edge solution for harsh outdoor environments. Engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, their ruggedized design is rated IP68 when mated, and will tolerate other demanding conditions of continued outdoor exposure.
The STEADY LINK™ coax assemblies with Right-Angle connectors are available in three cable sizes: ½", 3/8", and ¼", in custom lengths specified by the customer.
RF 50-Ohm Coaxial Cable:
The coax cable assemblies each feature a copper-plated aluminum conductors, a Foam Polyethylene dielectric, an outer shield of helical corrugated copper, and an outer black PE jacket. The bend radius for all cable assemblies is 25mm single.
Four Coax Assemblies are Offered with Right-Angle Connectors:
Assembly Type -- O.D. -- Right-Angle Connectors Offered
- ½" Assembly -- .527" O.D. -- 7-16 DIN (male), 4.3-10 (male)
- ½" Flexible Assembly -- .527" O.D. -- 7-16 DIN (male), 4.3-10 (male)
- 3/8" Flexible Assembly -- .425" O.D. -- 4.3-10 (male)
- ¼" Flexible Assembly -- .291" O.D. -- 4.3-10 (male)
Right-Angle Connectors:
The connector bodies are brass with Tri-metal plating and have a PTFE dielectric. Silicone rubber is used to seal the connector. All Right-Angle connectors use Zero Halogen exterior plastics (IEC 60754-1 / -2) and are RoHS compliant.
Performance Specifications:
STEADY LINK™ Series-C Low PIM coax assemblies with Right-Angle connectors have a 50-ohm impedance and PIM of 2x20W, dBc less than or equal to -155 (7-16 DIN and 4.3-10). These assemblies feature a low return loss (VSWR) of 690 MHz – 2700 MHz [1.15]. Operating and storage temperatures are -55⁰C to ~+80⁰C. For more information, download the individual data sheets for:
1/2" Assemblies with Right-Angle Connectors
1/2" Flexible Assemblies with Right-Angle Connectors
3/8" Flexible Assemblies with Right-Angle Connectors
1/4" Flexible Assemblies with Right Angle Connectors
All STEADY LINK™ Series-C RF50 Coax Cable Assemblies are made to order from inventoried materials, with quick shipment options available.
For more information, visit NAI's STEADY LINK™ Series-C Coax Assemblies web page.
NAI has also launched a new online Coax Configurator to easily design a customized coax assembly and submit the design for fast quoting.
NAI will be launching other new Steady Link™ coax assembly products in the near future.
