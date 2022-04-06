The new, completely redesigned NAIFA Signature Event will be August 17-18 in Phoenix at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel.
FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex is the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors' (NAIFA's) new professional development signature event focused on providing top leadership, sales, and marketing ideas to financial services professionals. The new brand reflects the concept of a "race to the top" where only the top percent of advisors, and the aspiring top percent of advisors, gather to share and compare success stories. The inaugural Apex event will be August 17-18 at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix.
Apex is a completely redesigned pure-play professional development meeting. It features nationally known and highly regarded keynote speakers and educational sessions by top professionals and respected thought leaders in the insurance and financial services industry. Apex is also a premier networking event providing ample opportunities for top advisors to mingle, compare notes, and make valuable connections.
"Apex focuses on a race to the top," stated NAIFA President Lawrence Holzberg, LUTCF, LACP, one of the visionaries of the redesigned event. "We intend for this to be the professional development event for agents and advisors who serve Main Street America. This is not a global event—we are focused on preparing financial advisors to better serve and protect our changing Main Street USA. American financial services professionals are the backbone and the heartbeat of the American economy. We intend to not only protect our stake in it, but to elevate the stature of the Main Street advisor working every day for American families and small businesses."
Apex replaces NAIFA's Performance+Purpose annual meeting, which has been linked with a convention-style, election-style event instead of having professional development at its focus. Apex separates NAIFA's past from its present and goes beyond simply rebranding the P+P meeting to create a completely new event. Apex's absolute focus on professional development will appeal to a wider range of professionals to help them reach their highest level of success. It is a game-changer for agents and advisors striving to be the best professionals they can be.
NAIFA will announce each featured keynote speaker in turn with the initial announcement focused on bringing Caleb Guilliams to the stage. Guilliams took the insurance world by storm after building a business worth millions by the age of 22. Be inspired and learn how he did it in his keynote session and book-signing to follow.
Registration for Apex is now open to all agents and advisors, and professionals in associated fields, with a desire to achieve peak performance and rise to the top of their profession. Three registration packages are available, with Preferred and Premier packages providing access to exclusive networking and professional development events. Attendees may also choose to attend a VIP-only reception with Caleb Guilliams and other keynotes for one-to-one interaction.
Learn more and register at apex.naifa.org.
ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education and networking along with awards, publications and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA has 53 state and territorial chapters and 35 large metropolitan local chapters. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate and federal levels.
