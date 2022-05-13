The Gold Circle Awards honor the creativity, execution and success of outstanding marketing, membership and communications campaigns in the association community.
FAIRFAX, Va. , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) announced that it has been recognized by ASAE with a 2022 Gold Circle Award in the Integrated Media Solutions category. The Gold Circle Awards competition is the premier association marketing, membership, and communications award that recognizes excellence, innovation, and achievement in association/nonprofit marketing, membership, and communications programs. This year's competition received more than 300 entries across 15 categories, including convention/meeting campaign, member retention campaign, print magazine, and video.
"NAILBA is proud to be the recipient of the Gold Circle Award for Integrated Media Solutions. Our providing a combination of advertising with event sponsorships, thought leadership, and digital branding has been both educational to our 410,000 independent distribution audience, as well as beneficial to sponsors and advertisers supporting NAILBA," said Pam Sheehan, Vice President, NAILBA ID Media Network.
"NAILBA's Perspectives magazine won the 2020 Gold Circle Award for ePublishing excellence, so we are delighted for ASAE to recognize Perspectives and our other media platforms as leaders in the association world," Sheehan continued.
"NAILBA has spent the past several years refining our value proposition and enhancing what we offer to our members and community," added NAILBA CEO, Dan LaBert. "The work that Pam and our team have done to elevate NAILBA's content is truly remarkable and has cemented our role as the voice of independent distribution."
Entries for the Gold Circle Awards competition are judged consistently in each category based on criteria established by the ASAE Gold Circle Award Committee for excellence in association marketing, membership, and communications programs.
"I am thrilled to congratulate the 2022 ASAE Gold Circle Award winners. ASAE's Gold Circle Award recognizes the unique position of associations in the marketing and communications landscape." said Kerri L. McGovern, MPP, CAE, chair of the Gold Circle Awards Committee.
"By celebrating excellence in the field, the Gold Circle Awards highlights the creativity and innovation that association executives bring to the table and the results of which positively impact associations and its members. This year's award winners embody what it means to be thoughtful, creative, and goal-driven."
For more information on the winners, click here.
ABOUT NAILBA
The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies, better known across the insurance industry as NAILBA, is the trade association representing independent brokers and brokerage general agencies (BGA's) committed to providing American consumers with various financial and retirement security products such as life and health insurance, annuities, and other supplemental benefits. NAILBA advocates on behalf of more than 300 independent brokers and brokerage general agencies (approx. 10,000 members) who produce over $4 billion in annualized premiums. For nearly 40 years, NAILBA's Annual Meeting is known across the insurance and financial services industry as the place where independent brokers and brokerage general agencies gather with C-suite executives and professionals from the nation's leading insurance carriers, financial institutions, and supporting technical and services companies to discuss, learn, network, and strengthen America's wholesale brokerage distribution network.
Media Contact
Jordan Foster, NAILBA, 703.884.1525, marketing@nailba.org
SOURCE NAILBA