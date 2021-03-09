IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naissalta LLC (Naissalta) dba Anova Apps, a California based software firm focused on add-ons for Atlassian's product suite, announced today the successful completion of its acquisition of Montreal, Canada based Nuum Solutions' suite of Atlassian focused add-ons sold under the Gaia brand. With this acquisition, Anova Apps will be able to expand its existing portfolio of add-ons in the Atlassian marketplace.
CEO ally, Inc., a tech-focused, mid-market M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Anova Apps in this acquisition.
About Naissalta LLC:
Naissalta dba Anova Apps, is a provider of comprehensive suite of add-ons, tools, plugins, apps, and capabilities for Jira Administrators, Atlassian consultants, Business users, and other functional Atlassian stakeholders across Jira Cloud, Server, and Data Center. For more information, please visit: https://www.anovaapps.com/
About Nuum Solutions Inc.:
Nuum Solutions is a specialized consultancy providing software solution services in the field of engineering at large, including internet of things, AI and business processes. Nuum fills the gap when it comes to deploying Atlassian tools and agile development methodologies into software and non-software businesses. For more information, please visit: http://www.nuumsolutions.com
About CEO ally, Inc.:
CEO ally, Inc. (CEO ally) is a boutique M&A advisory firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA which focuses on small and mid-market transactions in the fields of software, IT services, engineering design services and BPO. Founded in 2006, CEO ally executes transactions that span the US, Canada, Western Europe, Latin America and India. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceoally.com/
