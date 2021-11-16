NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nala Robotics—an Arlington Heights, Illinois-based technology firm—is launching the world's first fully-automatic robotic kitchen in Naperville which can cook millions of recipes from across the world without any human intervention.
With the help of robots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Nala can master any dish in a matter of minutes. Nala's recipe catalog will offer dishes from chefs and celebrities around the world. Users can also upload their recipes that are coded and then replicated by Nala. It can also personalize and customize ingredients to the consumer's liking or in the words of the company's founder Ajay Sunkara "immortalize your grandma's recipe," thereby creating a one-stop eatery for every palate, across multiple cuisines.
On Nov. 11, Nala opened ts first restaurant, One Mean Chicken, offering wings and fried chicken in Naperville's Mall of India. In that same location, multiple restaurants will also be launched soon with the next being Nala's Thai 76 and Surya Tiffins which features a South Indian breakfast menu. Sunkara's expansion plans are to open 10 restaurant locations in 2022 and 100 by 2024. The company also partnered with several celebrity chefs to operate their ghost kitchens that are powered by Nala.
"Nala is the first AI and ML-powered multi-cuisine chef," explained Sunkara. "Being AI-powered, the robotic chef gets better and better every single day. The more it cooks, the more it's going to learn and master these recipes. It is built to work 24/7; it doesn't need a break. It's easily scalable and trainable. It's a workhorse."
Creating such a menu of global cuisine as well as leveraging on technology are big food trends according to a recent article from Linchpin SEO, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based internet marketing and web agency. Additionally, Euromonitor predicted the ghost kitchen industry to be worth $1 trillion by 2030.
While there is much talk about the recent labor shortages in the restaurant industry, Sunkara believes AI could be the answer.
"AI is going to create more quality jobs and entrepreneurs through Nala's Marketplace," Sunkara explained. "Our Marketplace feature will help home chefs, food influencers, Michelin Stars Chefs and anyone with a good recipe to start their own their own ghost kitchen menu without having to spend thousands of dollars to build their restaurants. By simply coding their recipes into Nala's secure database they can sell their dishes to customers at every Nala location."
Since Nala can work 24/7, during the off-peak restaurant hours the company also plans to roll out on-the-go prepackaged foods available at local grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores. It also plans to offer meal plan subscriptions presenting freshly prepared dishes on demand and in special categories such as gluten-free, vegan and keto among others.
"Man's food journey started as a hunter and gatherer," Sunkara said. "Nala Robotics brings us the next evolution in our journey where robots cook and deliver food."
