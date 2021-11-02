CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nalu Medical is pleased to announce its flagship micro-Implantable Pulse Generator (mIPG™) was selected as the 2021 winner of the MedTech Visionaries Award for Best MedTech Company and Best Medical Device in the field of neurology. The MedTech Visionaries Awards honor organizations that apply science and technology to real-world problems to advance MedTech solutions for businesses and consumers alike. Nalu Medical competed with innovative and creative entries from organizations and engineers from around the world.
The Nalu mIPG, was recognized by the judges for its creative and innovative application of technology to treat chronic intractable pain. Using advanced miniaturization and by eliminating the internal chemical battery in the implantable component, the Nalu mIPG is 27 times smaller than the largest commercially available implantable pulse generators (IPG).[1] Its innovative design no longer requires patients receiving implantable neurostimulation treatment to have an implanted battery. The small size of the mIPG translates into a less invasive procedure with the potential to reduce certain post-implant complications associated with larger incisions to accommodate traditional sized IPGs or battery replacement surgeries associated with IPGs containing implantable batteries.
Cleared for the spinal cord stimulation and peripheral nerve stimulation indications, the Nalu mIPG is uniquely powered wirelessly by an external Therapy Disc containing a battery and controlled by the patient via a smartphone-based app. Although micro-sized, the mIPG delivers stimulation outputs equal to larger IPGs but with additional capabilities around advanced waveforms, programming modes and upgradability.
"It's an honor to be selected by the MedTech Visionaries as the medical device winner in the field of Neurology among many other innovative technologies," said Earl Fender, President and CEO of Nalu Medical, Inc. "We believe our advanced design stands apart from other spinal cord stimulation and peripheral nerve stimulation systems and provides meaningful advantages to clinicians, patients and the healthcare system."
We are a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with chronic neuropathic pain. Our Nalu neurostimulation system, or Nalu system, delivers gentle electrical pulses to the nervous system to modulate pain signals to the brain. We designed our Nalu system to address major unmet needs in the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain and provide a differentiated value proposition for patients and physicians.
Our proprietary Nalu system consists of a fully-featured, battery-free, miniaturized IPG (Implantable Pulse Generator), which is powered by an externally worn Therapy Disc and controlled through a smartphone-based remote control app. Our proprietary nPower microchip provides a broad menu of programmable therapy options. The Nalu Neurostimulation System is currently FDA-cleared for Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation indications. To learn more, visit http://nalumed.com.
Spinal Cord Stimulation – The Nalu SCS system is indicated as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach for chronic, intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (≤ 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long term) device.
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation – The Nalu PNS system is indicated for pain management in adults who have severe intractable chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach. The Nalu Neurostimulation System for PNS is not intended to treat pain in the craniofacial region. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (≤ 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long term) device.
