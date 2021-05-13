CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nalu Medical, Inc. ("Nalu"), a Carlsbad, California-based company that has successfully miniaturized neurostimulation implants for the treatment of intractable chronic pain via Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS), announced the release of their latest software upgrade that adds new capabilities to their micro neurostimulation system.
Like a smartphone operating system, the Nalu Neurostimulation System can be upgraded to enable existing patients full access to future innovation and additional capabilities that are authorized by the FDA. This software upgrade, known as "Mauna Loa", adds real time current steering capabilities during programming and allows the simultaneous execution of Tonic and Advanced Programming Stimulation therapies. The upgrade also addresses the functionality of the programmer in order to simplify the programming process.
"Part of our lifetime commitment to patients and physicians includes providing access to the latest advancements in neurostimulation therapies through software upgrades," said Earl Fender, Nalu's President and CEO. "With this latest upgrade, we offer an expanded menu of therapy options to help people suffering with intractable chronic pain to better configure their therapies according to their preferences and within clinician-defined levels."
"Neuromodulation innovation is constantly evolving and the ability to add new capabilities through upgrades to the software is important," said Dr. Mark Malinowski, an Interventional and Surgical Pain Physician in Columbus, Ohio. "With this latest upgrade, Nalu has once again demonstrated its commitment to continuous and meaningful innovation to help deliver chronic pain relief therapy options to patients."
About Nalu Medical
Nalu Medical, Inc. is a privately-held, medical device company located in Carlsbad, California. Our team of seasoned medical device professionals have developed the next generation of miniaturized medical devices. The result is a novel, versatile and upgradeable technology platform that we believe will allow us to address several poorly met needs in the market. Our mission is to modernize, improve, and broaden the therapeutic capabilities of miniaturized medical devices, thus improving lives of people today and addressing the demands of medicine tomorrow.
About the Nalu Neurostimulation System
The Nalu Neurostimulation System, an implanted treatment for managing intractable chronic pain, consists of a fully-featured micro-Implantable Pulse Generator (mIPG™) free of an implantable battery and powered by an externally worn Therapy Disc and controlled by the patient via a smartphone app. The Nalu mIPG is built upon the nPower™ microchip platform that delivers outputs similar to larger IPGs but with additional capabilities around waveforms, programming modes and upgradability. The Nalu mIPG is currently cleared by the FDA for both Spinal Cord Stimulation and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation indications with an expected service life of 18 years. To learn more, visit http://www.nalumed.com.
Indications for Use
Spinal Cord Stimulation – The Nalu SCS system is indicated as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach for chronic, intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (≤ 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long term) device.
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation – The Nalu PNS system is indicated for pain management in adults who have severe intractable chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach. The Nalu Neurostimulation System for PNS is not intended to treat pain in the craniofacial region. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (≤ 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long term) device.
