WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The mortgage industry is quickly embracing and leveraging technology compared to a decade ago. Borrowers are getting comfortable with a loan experience that blends local mortgage expertise with a streamlined online process. More and more borrowers are leveraging the internet to search for mortgage professionals and learn more about them, before making a decision on who to use.
NAMB+ President, Mike DeSantis and Anthony Balsamo, Co-Founder of Vonk Digital announce a partnership for NAMB members with the goal of providing a mortgage industry-focused website solution that is turnkey, but also highly customizable to more members of the Association. Mortgage originators, brokers, and lenders can leverage the Vonk Digital platform as a foundation for marketing and sales efforts online.
"At Vonk Digital we are focused on helping our clients get credit for their offline expertise, online. We believe that the career originator looking to create stability and growth over the next 5-10 years needs to implement a website solution into their sales and marketing process. At Vonk Digital we have spent the last 10 years fine-tuning a turnkey solution that does just that and we look forward to expanding awareness around our platform to the industry." Anthony Balsamo, Vonk Digital Co-Founder & Former COO of an Inc 500 mortgage company.
# # #
About NAMB +
NAMB+ Inc. is the wholly-owned, for-profit marketing and communications subsidiary of NAMB, a trade association of mortgage professionals with membership in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit NAMBPlus.com.
About Vonk Digital
Vonk Digital is a premium website and marketing platform for modern mortgage professionals. The Vonk Digital mortgage website platform is built exclusively for mortgage originators, brokers, branches, and IMB's looking to leverage the internet as part of the modern-day sales process. Monthly and Annual Plans include a fully hosted and customizable website built out for you and packed with all the tools and content you need to differentiate yourself and build trust. Customizable lead forms, blog platform, educational content, Mismo 3.4 online 1003, POS and CRM integrations, responsive mortgage calculator, support team, and more all come included. Learn more about their platform and additional services at: http://www.vonkdigital.com/.
Media Contact
Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, +1 339-225-1581, steinfeldconsulting@gmail.com
SOURCE NAMB+