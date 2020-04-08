NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From engaging newly remote workforces to keeping up with rapidly changing compliance and legislative requirements, mid-sized employers are faced with a unique set of challenges due to the novel coronavirus. Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, has responded to the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic with product and service enhancements that enable compliant and engaging people management.
Expressly developed to keep employees connected and informed, Namely offers a combination of software solutions and services to help HR manage effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 Compliance
As federal and state governments pass laws aimed to curb the spread of the virus and keep the economy afloat, workplace compliance has become a pressing concern for mid-sized companies.
Namely has increased its Comply Solutions Powered by ThinkHR to deliver tools, templates, news updates, and more to help clients stay on top of coronavirus regulations and compliance updates, like the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), the CARES Act, HIPAA, ADA, OSHA, and more. Namely clients can also reach out to a team of certified compliance advisors to get expert answers to company-specific questions or general inquiries.
Payroll Support
To support payroll changes for clients, Namely introduced a solution that allows clients to defer collection/remittance of tax payments in accordance with financial relief efforts (the CARES Act) that have stemmed from COVID-19. This also includes solutions for deferring student loan garnishments and social security as well as the increased reporting to support applications for loans being offered by the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Namely has also created earning codes that allow businesses to track the new sick leave and FMLA as it relates to the FFCRA, and implemented another earning code to support the Employee Retention Credits offered by the federal government.
Remote Work Support
In its recent survey, Namely found that 45 percent of respondents said that employee morale was their top HR concern during the pandemic; 17.5 percent reported that productivity was their top business concern.
Namely is equipped to fully support the transition to remote work with virtual onboarding, eSignature, eLearning, a social-like newsfeed, team goal setting, custom fields for home office supply tracking, an easy-to-use online benefits selection wizard, and more.
Business Continuity Planning
Namely provides business-critical services to clients. As a result, the people operations platform provider exercises a business continuity strategy that combines industry best practices, risk management, and technology to provide resilience in the event of a disaster or other unforeseen disruption to normal business operations.
Crisis Center & Resources
Namely's Client Help Community has seen a 72 percent engagement increase since in the past weeks, as clients turn to the space for support and answers to common coronavirus questions. The Help Community features support articles to help clients navigate social security payment deferrals, student loan deferrals, remote work attendance tracking, check printing, and more.
To support HR professionals who are not Namely clients, the company launched a COVID-19 Crisis Resource Center. It features numerous resources to help companies remain connected, productive, compliant, and successful during social distancing.
"Right now, our job is to work harder than ever to make sure that the multitude of legislative, compliance, and operational changes can be well understood by the HR community," Namely CEO Larry Dunivan said. "We want to make ourselves and our products available to help HR, legal and payroll professionals at mid-sized companies navigate these complex waters."
Namely is committed to helping mid-sized organizations navigate this time of uncertainty. The company is offering their HR software and implementation services for free with the purchase of their robust Comply Solutions. This package is designed to give mid-sized businesses the affordable toolkit they need to effectively engage their workforce and stay compliant during this period of constant change.
