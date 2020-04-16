CHICAGO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NameSnack's new business name generation website uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help new businesses find a name they can register for their website domain. With much of the country under various forms of lockdown, and many workers being laid off, there has been a huge increase in interest in people considering starting their own business.

"Launching a new business in the middle of the current crisis may seem counterintuitive but a survey of our website visitors showed they are using the free time they now have to advance already developed business ideas," said NameSnack co-founder Adam Seabrook. "As the lockdown orders were made in each city, we saw traffic to our business name generator increase on average 362% over a typical day."

An analysis of the business names being reserved showed most were home based online consulting and ecommerce businesses without the need for a physical store or office. Micro-businesses now have access to sophisticated software and services to help them launch their business at very affordable monthly prices. This greatly reduces the risk to starting a new business.

About NameSnack: NameSnack (https://www.namesnack.com/) is a technology company focused on making it easy for small businesses to find a great business and domain name, for free. The company was founded in late 2019.

