Prestigious Industry Award Recognizes Outstanding Supply Chain Industry Executives
NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Nancy Korayim, founder and CEO of MetroSpeedy, as one of the winners of the 2022 Pros to Know award. The prestigious honor recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.
Founded by Korayim in 2017, MetroSpeedy is a New York City-based last-mile delivery service that utilizes innovative technology and methodologies to service businesses across all industries in need of cost-effective and efficient same-day delivery. The company offers businesses quick deliveries by leveraging AI-based technology, micro-fulfillment hubs, and proprietary eco-friendly cargo bikes.
"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers, and partners."
MetroSpeedy currently serves all areas in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, Westchester County, and parts of Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The company makes deliveries via car, bike, or its eco-friendly, pedal-assist cargo cycles.
