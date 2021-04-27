NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyStem LLC, a leading provider of automated month-end close automation software, is pleased to announce the company's Head of Sales and Support, Nancy Wu's feature in CIO Look, a magazine inspiring readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations and create the future of business.
The article was published in the digital and print magazine of "The 10 Most Inspiring Business Women Making a Difference, 2021," Volume 2. Readers will benefit from the insight Nancy provides to the CIOLook audience, tips on how the work economy is becoming less hierarchical and more project based. The pandemic has also shaped the workplace to become more amorphous and ambiguous, which threatens the traditional working habits to which many of us are accustomed. CIOLook is dedicated to highlighting professionals and recognizing the creativity, excellence and hard work of leaders in their industry.
"Each employee should aim to continually learn new things so that new skills can be added to the career toolbox." said Nancy Wu, Head of Sales and Support of SkyStem. "Do not forgo opportunities to take classes, acquire knowledge, learn new technology, whether or not your organization expressly offers the opportunity to do so."
ABOUT CIOLOOK
CIOLook is a global business authority platform where you can explore the perspective of Entrepreneurs, business owners, and innovators who drive business around the globe. CIOLook has unvaryingly been at the front line for its honesty and genuineness acquiring acknowledgment from Business pioneers universally. It features best business hones inferred by individuals, organizations, and industry divisions around the globe. Alongside, it focuses on showcasing world changing business concepts to help readers get a deeper understanding of the progressive business world.
ABOUT SKYSTEM LLC
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company's flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing flux and variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance. To learn more about SkyStem, visit http://www.skystem.com
