NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, NAND Flash Market will witness a YOY growth of 8.93% in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (smartphones, SSDs, memory cards, and others), technology (TLC, MLC, and SLC), type (3D NAND and 2D NAND), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The increasing investment in fabrication facilities is one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide NAND flash industry's growth.
Vendor Insights
NAND Flash Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.
- Greenliant Systems
- Hyperstone GmbH
- Infineon Technologies AG
- JMicron Technology Corp.
- Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
- Kioxia Holdings Corp
- Marvell Technology Inc.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Macronix International Co. Ltd.
- Powerchip Technology Corp.
- Realtek Semiconductor Corp.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp.
- SK HYNIX Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Transcend Information Inc.
- Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd.
- Western Digital Corp.
Geographical Market Analysis
During the forecast period, APAC will account for 68 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are the most important markets for NAND flash. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
The existence of a high number of consumer electronic device makers would aid the expansion of the NAND flash market in APAC over the projected period, resulting in a considerable increase in memory module sales, such as NAND flash.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for NAND Flash Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The smartphone segment's NAND flash market share will expand significantly. The widespread use of smartphones, as well as the availability of high-speed Internet access, has resulted in a huge increase in the volume of data generated, which includes audio, video, text, and encrypted data blocks. As a result, demand for high-capacity memory modules will increase, boosting the market growth in the targeted category.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increasing investment in fabrication facilities is one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide NAND flash industry's growth. Market trends that is likely to favorably impact the industry is the increase in the number of strategic collaborations and acquisitions. The swings in demand and supply, on the other hand, are one of the major hurdles to the worldwide NAND flash industry's growth.
NAND Flash Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.19%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 25.72 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
8.93
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 68%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Greenliant Systems, Hyperstone GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, JMicron Technology Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Holdings Corp, Marvell Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Macronix International Co. Ltd., Powerchip Technology Corp., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Silicon Motion Technology Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd., and Western Digital Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 SSDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on SSDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on SSDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on SSDs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on SSDs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Memory cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Memory cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Memory cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Memory cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Memory cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 TLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 51: Chart on TLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on TLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on TLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on TLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 MLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 55: Chart on MLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on MLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on MLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on MLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 SLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 59: Chart on SLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on SLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on SLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on SLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 3D NAND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on 3D NAND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on 3D NAND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on 3D NAND - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on 3D NAND - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 2D NAND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on 2D NAND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on 2D NAND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on 2D NAND - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on 2D NAND - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 77: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 106: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 108: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 112: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 114: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 116: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 117: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 118: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 119: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 120: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 121: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 122: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 123: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 124: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 125: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 126: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 127: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 128: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Infineon Technologies AG
- Exhibit 129: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus
- 12.4 Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 134: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Kioxia Holdings Corp
- Exhibit 137: Kioxia Holdings Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Kioxia Holdings Corp - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Kioxia Holdings Corp - Key offerings
- 12.6 Marvell Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Marvell Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Marvell Technology Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Marvell Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Micron Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 143: Micron Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Micron Technology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Micron Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Micron Technology Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Exhibit 147: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 SK HYNIX Inc.
- Exhibit 156: SK HYNIX Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: SK HYNIX Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: SK HYNIX Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 159: Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Western Digital Corp.
- Exhibit 162: Western Digital Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Western Digital Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Western Digital Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Western Digital Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Western Digital Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 172: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations
