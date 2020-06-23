NANJING, China, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 22, Nanjing, China held 2020 Nanjing Tech Week online and offline with the theme of "Understanding City Innovation". Zhang Jinghua, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee and Secretary of Nanjing Municipal Party Committee, delivered a keynote speech and sent an invitation to the world to work together to innovate and win-win in the future with Nanjing, according to the organizing committee of Nanjing Tech Week.
"Nanjing is a famous national research center and one of the cities with the highest intelligence density," Bai Chunli, president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences(CAS), said in the "Cloud". Since 2017, CAS and Nanjing have made outstanding progress in joint development the Qilin Science and Technology City. A regional highland where various innovative resources of the CAS are concentrated has taken shape. At the meeting, the "Cloud Signing" between the CAS and Jiangsu Provincial People's Government injected new impetus to the high-quality development of Nanjing. Both sides will continue to strengthen cooperation, gather top scientific talents, and build Qilin City as the Nanjing comprehensive science center.
The new pursuit of Nanjing has attracted the attention of the world's top innovators. Sir Richard John Roberts, president of Nobel Prize Winner Association, sent the "Cloud blessing". He hoped that the association he led and Nanjing could establish cooperation.
Nanjing is committed to creating a first-class innovation ecosystem and promoting innovation to be Nanjing's most distinctive temperament and logo. First, around the life cycle of enterprise growth, Nanjing will give whole support. Second, talent is Nanjing's most desired resource. Nanjing will provide high-quality services for all innovative talents. Thirdly, to the financial concern, Nanjing has always put the flow of funds and financing difficulties in a prominent position. Through diversified measures, the continuous flow of financial funds will get into right position.
"On the road to innovation, we need work together to achieve stability and long-term success and write wonderful innovation story," Zhang Jinghua said. The new Nanjing in the new era has vast development space and unlimited opportunities for innovation.
2020 Nanjing Tech Week begins. Global innovators will focus on the proposition of the innovation development, sharing ideas, exchanging achievements, and seeking the future through various forms online and offline.
Image Attachments Links:
Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=365906
Caption: 2020 Nanjing Innovation Week officially kicked off