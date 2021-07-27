LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. and WEST HARTFORD, Conn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanocap Technologies, LLC (http://www.nanocaptechnologies.com) announces the latest, highly-advanced iteration of its Nanocap Process, combining capillary condensation and osmosis through a semi-permeable membrane to dry air. Available for immediate licensing, this green process is considerably more efficient than the most common vapor compression model which requires cooling to dehumidify – in use since air conditioning was invented by Willis Carrier in 1902!
The current system squanders a large amount of energy, while Nanocap's transformative process avoids this waste by separating the cooling process from the dehumidification process. The Nanocap Process may be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mhWw6eFKIg
- Substantial, positive environmental impact
- Utilizes existing, proven technology, within architecture developed through cooperation with global leaders in the production of membrane filtration
- Improved reliability
- Semi-modular design
- Increased customer satisfaction
Energy Savings
- Energy savings of 20-35% possible during typical air conditioning use
- Helps meet current and future efficiency standards
- Air is dried separate from the cooling process
- Energy-intense air conditioning would not be needed when only dehumidification is desired
Increased Customer Comfort and Satisfaction
- Environmentally friendly
- Lower operating costs
- Humidity control is independent of cooling so air is neither too warm nor too cold
- "Comfort-stat" will have humidistat and thermostat separated for individual comfort
- Air won't be "muggy" in very humid spaces
- Noise levels may be significantly reduced
- Add-in health benefits. No bacterial growth, no harsh chemicals that get entrained in the air causing respiratory illness, etc.
Lower Costs
- Standard air conditioning cycle is used to cool dehumidified air only when needed
- Dehumidifier may be incorporated in air conditioning systems either as embedded technology during the manufacturing process or as a retrofit to existing systems
Nanocap Technologies is proud to present the latest implementation of its revolutionary Nanocap Process for licensing to organizations that develop or utilize air conditioning and dehumidification technologies. The most important characteristics of the Nanocap Process are energy savings and increased customer comfort and satisfaction. Our system can be utilized with many applications that would benefit from a significantly improved air drying process, including residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, and high-humidity indoor environments. The unique advantages of the Nanocap Process, not available in any current air conditioners or dehumidifiers, will provide potential energy savings of 20-35% during typical air conditioning use, while helping solution providers meet current and future energy requirements. For example, homes in the United States use about 6% of all the electricity produced in the country, at an annual cost of about $29 billion to homeowners. Savings afforded by the Nanocap Process could amount to between $5.8 billion to $10.15 billion per year. When air temperature conditions are cool enough, end-users can choose only to dehumidify, thereby saving on operating costs. Finally, licensing our technology will clearly provide integrated and total solution providers with benefits that will result in significant increases in market share.
About Nanocap Technologies
Nanocap Technologies is an intellectual properties company focused on the invention of new, highly efficient dehumidification processes for practical applications. We invite licensees of our air drying technology, and will assist in testing our process by consulting with your engineers and advising on the setup of the system in your laboratories. Your organization will have the necessary time to confirm the potential for success before completing the licensing process.
The Principals of the Company
Arthur S. Kesten has a B.S. from New York University and an M.S. and Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. Art was employed by the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory (1955-1963) and the United Technologies Research Center (1963-1997) where he held several key scientific positions including their Associate Director of Research and Director of Research Programs. In 1997, he was named by the United Technologies Research Center as its Distinguished Engineer of the Year. He taught for many years at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and has presented talks on emerging energy technologies and sustainable development. Art holds many patents and has published many peer-reviewed articles.
Jack N. Blechner has an A.B. from Columbia College and an M.D. from Yale. He is currently Vice-President of Nanocap Technologies. He was Professor and Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Associate Dean at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and had specialized interests in water and gas transfer through biological membranes during fetal development. While serving as Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army he was Chief of Perinatal Research and Development at William Beaumont General Hospital. He has conducted research in how water moves from mother to fetus across placental membranes and in the application of biological principles to physical systems.
For more information and to learn how our patented process can be applied to your products, please visit http://www.nanocaptechnologies.com, email us at info@nanocaptechnologies.com, or call us at (612) 486-2813.
# # #
Media Contact
Marty Rubenstein, Nanocap Technologies, LLC, +1 612-486-2813, marty.rubenstein@nanocaptechnologies.com
SOURCE Nanocap Technologies, LLC