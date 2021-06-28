NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nanoenabled Packaging market will register an incremental spend of about USD 20 billion during the forecast period. Only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.
Label and Package Printing Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Scalability of inputs
- Green initiatives
- Category innovations
- Supply base rationalization
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Customer retention
- Reduction of TCO
- Supply assurance
Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as horizontal integration, supplier synergies, reducing total ownership cost, conference participation, managing commodity price volatility, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, manage ad HOC spend, level of automation, and cost of quality impact. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensure high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.
