LINCOLN, Neb., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln, Nebraska based Nanonation, a global provider of public space interactive and digital signage solutions, announced a new range of products. The Capacity Control App and Temperature Screening Kiosk were created to aid businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Understanding this pandemic will not last forever, the solutions are comprised of components focused on future reuse. The hardware and software used in these products can easily be adapted to serve a variety of post-pandemic business functions, ensuring maximum return on companies' investments.
The Capacity Control App allows businesses to monitor and control the flow of visitors into their establishment. A sign will be placed at the entrance and an associate will use a tablet to shift signage between red and green states that notifies customers whether they can enter or wait outside.
The Temperature Screening Kiosk is a no-contact solution to test employee or visitor temperatures. The kiosk comes in two different options, including a free-standing kiosk or a tabletop tablet. The Infrared Sensor quickly and accurately detects body temperature and notifies personnel when a heightened temperature is detected.
Zachary Rustad, Vice President of Business Development and a key product contributor said, "We are glad to be doing our part in helping reopen America by providing solutions that help businesses keep their customers and employees safer. Capacity Control and Temperature Screening are key elements in ensuring safe reopening and continued business operations over the coming months."
The new range of products are ideal for retailers, restaurants, healthcare facilities, concert, and sports venues, and anywhere capacity is closely monitored. For more, please visit https://nanonation.net/covid-19-solutions/.
About Nanonation
Nanonation's enterprise-class software for digital signage and interactive solutions delivers exceptional customer experiences. With proven tools and technologies to enhance visitor engagement, Nanonation provides its customers with the ability to monitor, measure, and manage each visitor's interaction. The company delivers engaging digital products and custom solutions in the museum, hospitality, entertainment, retail, and financial services markets.