TORONTO and SÃO PAULO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Treviso, a financial institution in Brazil known as a foreign exchange broker, has selected nanopay Corporation as the technology provider to enable self-service international payments for their personal and business customers. In the first phase, nanopay will offer remittances to 10 countries, but looks to quickly expand this offering to their network of 150+ countries in subsequent phases.
Operating in the foreign exchange market since 1999, Treviso has over 200 partners across Brazil and offers international remittances for businesses, multi-currency prepaid cards for consumers and a free, online exchange alert service. Today, Treviso operators respond to customer requests by phone, email, or online chat applications. By partnering with nanopay and leveraging their white-label service, Treviso customers will now be able to complete international payments online, streamlining processes and improving the customer experience.
"A self-service portal for international payments is something we have yet to see in Brazil, and we believe that it will be a real differentiator in the market," said Wilson Nagem, CEO of Treviso. "It has been a great experience working with the nanopay team. We look forward to capitalizing on all their technology has to offer in future releases."
nanopay's platform is built using hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of blockchain and conventional databases. The main differentiator is that the blockchain is centralized–ideal for both cross-border and domestic payments. As a result, nanopay's payment platform is secure, reliable and easy to use. Plus, payments made using the system are fast, traceable, and low cost.
"Similarly to Canada, the financial services industry in Brazil is highly concentrated with only a few major banks. The lack of competition typically leaves small businesses and personal consumers underserved. With our technology, Treviso can enhance the experience for these customer segments beyond the competition with an expanded product suite and a new channel to market," said Carlos Garcia, VP Payment Operations of nanopay Corporation.
The partnership with Treviso will signify the first step in nanopay's expansion into Brazil, one of the highest opportunity markets in Latin America. nanopay is also the first foreign-based company to join ABRACAM, a Brazilian association of foreign exchange brokers, banks and financial institutions specializing in foreign exchange and/or international money movement.
"We are incredibly excited about nanopay's expansion into the Brazilian market. Having Treviso as a partner in this first step has been greatly beneficial," said Laurence Cooke, CEO and Founder of nanopay Corporation. "As we continue to expand into multiple geographies, it's clear that the need for secure, ubiquitous, and faster payments is common around the globe. Our technology is a differentiator, and as a result, we offer one of the most scalable and secure platforms on the planet."
ABOUT NANOPAY CORPORATION
Founded in 2013, nanopay is a global payments technology company based in Toronto, offering business payment and liquidity management products. We offer businesses a cost-effective and secure way to send both domestic and cross-border payments, and offer banks and their corporate clients a real-time intercompany liquidity solution to free trapped capital. Built on hybrid blockchain technology, our platform delivers a high level of performance and resilience. nanopay's long term goal is to digitize money for central banks and offer the infrastructure to enable what's more commonly known as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
ABOUT TREVISO
Established in 1999, Treviso Corretora de Câmbio S.A. is a financial institution authorized to deal in the foreign exchange market by the Central Bank of Brazil. Active in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing, transparency and respect for the consumer are key pillars of Treviso's foundation. Treviso continues to invest in technology and strategic partnerships to provide customers with a transparent, efficient, and frictionless experience.
Treviso is classified as one of the top references in the foreign exchange financial market, according to the Central Bank of Brazil Ranking.
"TREVISO, EXCHANGE WITHOUT BORDERS, THE WORLD IN ONE PLACE"
