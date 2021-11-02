BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanoramic® Laboratories, an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company, has added two senior industry leaders to its Advisory Board, Rick Wagoner and Lawrence (Larry) Burns. Both new members held key positions at General Motors (GM): Wagoner as former Chairman and CEO, and Burns as former Corporate VP of Research & Development.
Wagoner and Burns will assist Nanoramic in revolutionizing the lithium-ion battery market with its Neocarbonix™ electrode technology. Using Neocarbonix, battery manufacturers can reduce costs by 20% and improve energy density by 30% compared to current battery designs, substantially increasing the range and affordability of electric vehicles (EVs).
Eric Kish, CEO of Nanoramic, said: "Both Rick Wagoner and Larry Burns have vast experience across the EV and transportation sectors, as well as with lithium-ion energy storage systems and strategic planning. They will play a key role in driving the adoption of Neocarbonix and providing EVs with superior energy recovery, charge time, acceleration, braking, and performance in extreme environments."
Wagoner had a 32-year career at GM and is best known for his pivotal leadership as the company's Chairman and CEO. Since retiring from GM in 2009, he has been active as a Board Member and Advisor to multiple public and early-stage companies. He currently serves as Chairman of Invesco and a Board Member of ChargePoint Inc., Excelitas Technologies, and Graham Holdings.
Burns was Corporate VP of Research & Development for GM from 1998-2009, during which he was responsible for advanced technology development, product portfolio, and strategic planning. In 2011, Burns was elected as a member of the National Academy of Engineering for his leadership and contributions to automotive technologies. He currently advises organizations such as Kitson & Partners, Goodyear, and Niron Magnetics on the future of mobility, manufacturing, energy, and innovation. Previously, he was a consultant to Waymo (Google Self-Driving Cars), Professor of Engineering Practice at the University of Michigan, and Director of the Program for Sustainable Mobility at Columbia University.
Wagoner said: "I am pleased to be an investor in, and advisor to Nanoramic. I am a big supporter of the auto industry's move to EVs and believe the technology that Nanoramic has developed can play a significant role in supporting that direction by offering smart ways to reduce battery cost and improve quality and reliability."
Burns said: "Nanoramic has deep and proven material science and nano-material manufacturing capabilities. Combined with strong leadership and a focused strategy, it is transforming energy storage and thermo-material technologies. I am looking forward to helping this exciting company realize its full commercial potential."
About Nanoramic
Nanoramic® Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix™. Nanoramic® is commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs. Founded in 2009 out of MIT, Nanoramic® is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of Neocarbonix™ electrodes, FastCap® Ultracapacitors and Thermexit™ thermal interface gap filler pads. See http://www.nanoramic.com.
