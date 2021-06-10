PHOENIX, Ariz., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanoscience Instruments, in partnership with Biolin Scientific, is proud to announce the launch of the newest advancement in the Attension line of optical tensiometers—the Attension Theta Flow. The Theta Flow is a premium contact angle goniometer platform that builds upon the award-winning design of the Attension Theta Flex with a host of new high-end features.
The Theta Flow is equipped to perform a wide variety of measurements including contact angle, surface tension, surface free energy, dynamic contact angle, and more. "The Theta Flow's high level of automation supports a user-independent workflow. In practice, this translates to quick and precise experimental setup thanks to the new touchscreen hardware controls, and easily traceable data organized under customizable user profiles," says Matt Dixon, PhD, Business Unit Manager.
Several new features set the Theta Flow apart, including integrated sensors which allow close monitoring of commonly overlooked system details such as ambient temperature, relative humidity, camera tilt angle, and instrument levelness. "The Theta Flow hardware is unique, as its integrated sensors can detect variation in experimental conditions and display those values to users. With this new standard of feedback, users can precisely tune each setup and obtain the most accurate contact angle measurements, saving considerable time and resources," explains Mark Flowers, co-CEO of Nanoscience Instruments.
The Theta Flow's upgraded camera leads the industry in resolution and is automated by the exclusive new DropletPlus image-enhancement software. "The new DropletPlus software autofocuses the camera to image samples with high contrast and crisp definition between the surface, background and droplet," says Arnold Luk, PhD, Attension Product Manager. "This allows the OneAttension image recognition software to automatically identify the baseline and contact angle for precise and repeatable measurements."
Precisely customize experiments to study surface properties of materials and coatings with a wide variety of plug and play modules and accessories like the Theta Topography module, which provides roughness-corrected contact angle measurements. The Topography module is especially useful for optimizing wettability and adhesion properties.
To learn more about the new Theta Flow and its innovative features, or to see the products and services provided by Nanoscience Instruments, please visit http://www.nanoscience.com.
About Nanoscience Instruments
Nanoscience Instruments is a trusted supplier of the most innovative and highest quality analytical solutions to academia and industry. With installations in over 1,000 labs in the US and Canada, we specialize in microscopy and surface science instrumentation to help scientists and engineers solve complex problems leading to breakthrough innovations. Nanoscience Instruments offers a wide range of instrumentation and analytical services including scanning electron microscopes, electrospinning equipment, quartz crystal microbalances with dissipation, optical and force tensiometers, nanoparticle generators, cathodoluminescence detectors, sample preparation for SEM and TEM, and TEM accessories such as cryoEM sample preparation, in-situ sample holders, and hybrid pixel detectors. The full portfolio is available on the Nanoscience Instruments website: http://www.nanoscience.com.
About Biolin Scientific
Biolin Scientific is a worldwide company that makes state-of-the-art instruments and smart solutions for scientists. In collaboration with leading universities and industry partners, Biolin strives to identify challenges and implement innovative design concepts to improve the instruments on which researchers rely. Biolin's customers include companies in the chemical, pharmaceutical, electronics, food, energy, paper, and packaging industries, as well as academic and governmental research institutes.
