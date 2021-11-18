LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanotech Energy, the leading producer of high-performance, graphene-based energy storage, today announced that its non-flammable Graphene-Organolyte™ batteries have been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Award Winner in the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, the CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Awards are given out in advance of CES 2022, the world's most influential consumer technology event, which takes place January 5-8, 2021 in Las Vegas. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed a record 1800+ submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. A full list of the CES 2022 Innovation Award winners, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.
Additionally, Nanotech Energy is the only producer of non-flammable, graphene-based batteries on the market — batteries that enable a future and realize graphene's potential to create real-world benefits, from safer, more cost-efficient, environmentally-friendly personal electronic devices to creating a more efficient way to harness renewable energy. Nanotech Energy's proprietary electrolyte, Graphene-Organolyte, is not only stable and non-flammable — it's also made from inexpensive materials and is easy to manufacture. During a press conference held in Reno, Nevada earlier in November, the company announced a new state-of-the-art production facility to increase manufacturing capacity for the U.S. and other markets, in support of Nanotech Energy's exponential international expansion.
"Imagine a world where your smartphone charges in just seconds. And then imagine that instead of traditional lithium-ion batteries that lose their charge very quickly, you're able to use long-lasting energy storage systems that can last three times longer on a single charge and are also extremely safe. That's just a snapshot of a world charged by Nanotech Energy's batteries," said Jack Kavanaugh, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of Nanotech Energy. "Building safer batteries is critical for the future of energy storage. Our proprietary, non-flammable lithium-ion batteries are infinitely safer and higher performing than the industry status quo, and to be recognized for these accomplishments at CES 2022, the world's largest product technology showcase, is a significant honor."
Key Product Facts:
- Higher performance: Nanotech Energy's proprietary non-flammable graphene-based battery technology demonstrated more than 1400 cycles (nearly 10 years) of use for 80% cut-off, compared to a traditional lithium-ion battery's 300-500 cycles (about two to three years). Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, Nanotech Energy's batteries also maintain performance even during extreme weather (-40°C to +60°C / -40°F to +140°F), and decrease charge times significantly. Additionally, Nanotech Energy batteries can enable electric cars to achieve a range of more than 400 miles and operate in extreme weather conditions (heat or cold).
- Safer: In tests, traditional lithium-ion batteries catch fire immediately when penetrated, reaching extreme temperatures of nearly 750⁰C (1382⁰F). Nanotech Energy batteries vent some fumes with a maximum observed temperature of 100⁰C, but are not flammable and do not ignite. They also hold their charge at temperatures as high as 356°F (180°C), while commercial batteries discharge their energy at nearly 230°F (110⁰C). Thermal stability is critical to preventing thermal runaway, which causes battery fires, providing a promising solution to the long-standing safety problems of lithium-ion batteries.
- Sustainable: Traditional lithium-ion batteries are not sustainable. They have their own sustainability issues due to the lack of effective methods for recycling the valuable metals (such as nickel, cobalt, manganese and lithium) that constitute the battery at the end of its life. Graphene is an abundant resource that can be produced more ethically and sustainably. Graphene also enables the use of less metals in battery manufacture, making the recycling of lithium-ion batteries more sustainable. Traditional lithium-ion batteries last 300-500 cycles (about two to three years); Nanotech Energy's proprietary non-flammable graphene-based battery technology demonstrated more than 1400 cycles (nearly 10 years), with options for more sustainable models that are easily recycled. Additionally, by extending the lifetime of the battery from two to three years to more than ten years, Nanotech Energy's batteries promise to produce more sustainable energy storage systems due to the use of fewer batteries.
Nanotech Energy will showcase its award-winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022 in Las Vegas and will participate as an exhibitor in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Booth #633339. Contact sales@nanotechenergy.com to schedule a meeting. A media kit is available here.
About Nanotech Energy
Nanotech Energy is on a mission to bring transformative, graphene-based, energy storage products from the research lab to the mass market. Our very high surface area, single layer graphene material is already being used in multiple applications, including non-flammable batteries, transparent conducting electrodes, conductive inks, printed electronics, conductive epoxy, antistatic coatings and EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding.
Founded in 2014 by Dr. Jack Kavanaugh and noted UCLA scientists, Dr. Richard Kaner and Dr. Maher El-Kady, Nanotech Energy is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a privately held company backed by Multiverse Investment Fund, Fubon Financial Group and other strategic investors. Learn more at https://nanotechenergy.com.
