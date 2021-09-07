LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Professional Agents (NAPA) has partnered with INVISUS to bring another industry-leading benefit to NAPA members.
Now available for members, the iDefend Personal and Home Cyber Protection Plan. Identity theft and cybercrimes are growing in frequency, sophistication, and reach. Partnering with INVISUS and their iDefend program allows NAPA to bring this advanced protection and security to its members and their families from a trusted leader in cybersecurity.
"Now more than ever, it's critical to keep personal, business, and client information secure. With today's new normal of work-from-anywhere, cybercriminals are increasingly targeting working professionals at home, in the office, in coffee shops, and anywhere your systems are online," says James Harrison, CEO of INVISUS.
iDefend is an all-in-one cyber defense platform with security and support for all areas of your digital life, including your identity, your privacy, your computers, home wi-fi, and mobile devices. Beyond a technology solution, iDefend provides one-to-one concierge-level live support from their domestic-based team. Experts are standing by to assist in the event of any cybersecurity incident, ID theft, or technical support problems.
"The level of commitment to customer service is what made iDefend such a great partner choice for us," said Jason Rogers, Executive Vice President with NAPA. "We've built our business on being there for our customers, with support and service. For us to bring a benefit partner to our members, they have to strive for that level of excellence. It's why we're so happy to be able to offer access to the iDefend security service as part of NAPA membership."
About NAPA
Since 1989, NAPA has offered access to a broad portfolio of insurance products and professional services including, Errors & Omissions, Life, Health and dozens of ancillary offerings to over 100,000 NAPA members nationwide. Many of the most prominent insurance and financial companies in the industry trust NAPA as their voluntary benefits provider. NAPA specializes in building custom company-sponsored E&O insurance and benefit programs tailored to meet the unique needs of a sponsoring companies' distribution force. Visit http://www.napa-benefits.org to learn more.
About INVISUS®
Since 2001, INVISUS has been a pioneer and industry leader in cyber protection for businesses and consumers. INVISUS is a leading innovator of cyber risk management solutions for small and mid-sized businesses including its flagship InfoSafe® data breach prevention and compliance certification program, the InfoSafe Remote Workforce security and support service, and the iDefend Employee protection benefit program. The company's iDefend product is a next generation personal and home cyber defense program for individuals, professionals working from home, and their families.
INVISUS® offers its products and services through affiliates, resellers, and associations in several vertical markets including insurance, financial services, IT services, employee benefit plans, affinity benefit plans, banking, and education. Visit https://www.invisus.com for more information about INVISUS products and partner programs.
Media Contact
Tim Kauffold, NAPA, 941-684-6238, tim_kauffold@ajg.com
SOURCE The National Association of Professional Agents