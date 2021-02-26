SKOKIE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company), an international producer of refinishing products and a provider of bathtub and kitchen refinishing training, announced the expansion of its international representation in Europe. The company has added Jack Trussell as the company's newest International Distributor, located in Denmark.

With a strong network, Trussel brings his significant sales and marketing expertise to the coatings and refinishing industry. Trussell will focus on expanding NAPCO's presence and availability in Denmark and other nearby areas.

"We are delighted to welcome Jack Trussell to NAPCO's team and eager for him to expand the business's international distribution," said NAPCO President Dani Nichols. "Currently, NAPCO has distributors in Australia, UK, Singapore, Germany, Netherlands, and Japan. The addition of Denmark supports our continued efforts to educate and supply the highest-quality refinishing materials worldwide," she added.

To learn more about NAPCO's international distribution, products or training, visit the website at NAPCOltd.com. For product orders, including both chemical and waterborne solutions talk to a specialist by calling 800-888-1081.

About NAPCO:

Since 1979, NAPCO, Ltd. has provided products, supplies, and training to professional bathroom and kitchen refinishers. NAPCO is headquartered north of Chicago in Skokie, Illinois, and services all 50 states as well as five countries. To learn how to refinish instead of replace tubs, tiles, or countertops, call 800-888-1081 or visit http://www.NAPCOLtd.com.    

Media Contact

Dani Nichols, NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company), 800-888-1081, dnichols@napcoltd.com

 

SOURCE NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company)

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.