SKOKIE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company), an international producer of refinishing products and a provider of bathtub and kitchen refinishing training, announced the expansion of its international representation in Europe. The company has added Jack Trussell as the company's newest International Distributor, located in Denmark.
With a strong network, Trussel brings his significant sales and marketing expertise to the coatings and refinishing industry. Trussell will focus on expanding NAPCO's presence and availability in Denmark and other nearby areas.
"We are delighted to welcome Jack Trussell to NAPCO's team and eager for him to expand the business's international distribution," said NAPCO President Dani Nichols. "Currently, NAPCO has distributors in Australia, UK, Singapore, Germany, Netherlands, and Japan. The addition of Denmark supports our continued efforts to educate and supply the highest-quality refinishing materials worldwide," she added.
To learn more about NAPCO's international distribution, products or training, visit the website at NAPCOltd.com. For product orders, including both chemical and waterborne solutions talk to a specialist by calling 800-888-1081.
About NAPCO:
Since 1979, NAPCO, Ltd. has provided products, supplies, and training to professional bathroom and kitchen refinishers. NAPCO is headquartered north of Chicago in Skokie, Illinois, and services all 50 states as well as five countries. To learn how to refinish instead of replace tubs, tiles, or countertops, call 800-888-1081 or visit http://www.NAPCOLtd.com.
Media Contact
Dani Nichols, NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company), 800-888-1081, dnichols@napcoltd.com
