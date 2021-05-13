NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Narmi, the leading provider of enterprise digital banking solutions, today announced it was named Best Solution for Customer Experience and overall Best of FinXTech Connect winner at Bank Director's 2021 Best of FinXTech Awards. The company was recognized for its 2 minute and 13 second account opening experience and user-centric consumer and business digital banking platforms used by a growing number of financial institutions to accelerate growth in a digital-first world.
"We received more than 100 submissions for this year's Best of FinXTech Awards, which were vetted based on our rigorous methodology," said Emily McCormick, Vice President of Research at Bank Director. "We're thrilled to award Narmi for building a suite of digital banking solutions that puts control back into the hands of bankers and meets the ever-evolving needs of their customers."
"Being recognized as both the best solution for customer experience and overall-winner is a true testament to success the Narmi team has achieved in redefining digital banking for banks and credit unions," said Nikhil Lakhanpal, Co-Founder of Narmi. "With legacy technology as a barrier to innovation and the added challenges brought on by the pandemic, now more than ever financial institutions need a better way to connect to the communities they serve. By centering around openness and APIs, we empower banks and credit unions to go to market faster and accelerate growth entirely digitally by 3-4x."
"Narmi is more than just technology people who say, 'Tell me what you want and I'll do it.' From a fintech perspective, they give us their views of how they think the customer experience should operate. It's like an added management team to us," says Mike Butler, the former CEO of Radius Bancorp.
The annual Best of FinXTech Awards recognize fintechs that help financial institutions grow revenues, create efficiencies, or reduce risk. Narmi was selected as the best overall solution among category winners Hummingbird (for compliance and risk), Teslar Software (for lending), and Deep Target (for operations).
"We placed a strong value on results throughout the process. To select the category finalists, our team interviewed bank customers to verify outcomes. To determine the winners, we submitted the finalists to our panel of judges: a group of bankers, a venture capitalist, technology consultants and other providers who are leaders in their fields," said Emily McCormick, Vice President of Research at Bank Director. Read more about the award methodology and the list of judges, here.
To learn more about how Narmi is helping banks and credit unions drive digital transformation, visit https://narmi.com/ and real customer stories at https://www.narmi.com/customers.
About Narmi
Narmi is a financial technology company that builds enterprise solutions across consumer digital banking, business banking and digital account opening. Financial institutions work with Narmi to be leading digital organizations, go to market faster with industry-leading functionality and better compete with megabanks, challenger banks and neobanks. With a particular focus on openness, Narmi's open framework allows financial institutions to build their own extensions and features onto the base platform to cater to their needs. Today, Narmi powers financial institutions with billions of dollars of assets and helps move millions of dollars between financial institutions on a daily basis. https://narmi.com/
About FinXTech
Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation. FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together - through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit FinXTech.com.
