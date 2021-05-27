NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative, the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell and win, today announced that they have achieved several new data milestones in their historic journey as a company. Those milestones include:
- The completion of more than 1.5 trillion transactions involving the purchase or sale of data points on its platform;
- The offering of more than 10 trillion data points or events on its platform; and
- The addition of another 10 trillion data points to the platform by the end of 2021.
"Since launching Narrative in 2016, our mission has been to help data scientists and businesses tap into a wealth of data - either for data acquisition or to offer a place where they can monetize their data," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. "The demand for quality data continues to grow significantly every day, and we are constantly adding new datasets to the platform. Addressing this demand with a direct platform for transparent data exchange has been our goal since our establishment."
Narrative's Data Streaming Platform allows those looking to acquire data to discover new data sources, merge datasets, contract, price, pay for and fulfill data transactions with complete control and transparency. With Narrative's platform, data users can source, evaluate, buy, process, and activate new datasets in a matter of hours, eliminating opaque data broker deals while saving money and reducing risk in the exchange of data.
Data originators and those looking to monetize data use Narrative's Data Streaming Platform to unlock the value of their information, setting up and scaling viable data businesses to generate a steady stream of revenue and better control one of their most strategic assets.
To learn more about Narrative, its solutions, and the broad range of datasets available on the platform, please visit: https://www.narrative.io/
About Narrative
Narrative is the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.
