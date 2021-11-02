SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar, the pioneer of post-purchase experience, today announced Monitor, a new product providing retailers visibility and actionable intelligence across their entire delivery network in a single place. Monitor helps brands proactively detect and address supply chain issues early to meet customer expectations, communicate effectively, and ultimately build brand loyalty.
Monitor combines real-time delivery data from carriers with advanced machine learning models across Narvar's industry-leading Post-Purchase Platform, which powers customer experiences for 1100+ global brands including Gap, Urban Outfitters, and Cole Haan. With Monitor, brands finally have a 360-degree view of their package logistics, personalized insights, and actionable intelligence, all in a unified dashboard. This data is critical for brands to respond to logistics disruptions early to mitigate customer experience problems.
"This holiday season, brands need to get ahead of their logistics issues or face disappointed shoppers. The last 18 months have revealed just how complex and fragile the supply chain is, and too many retailers lack critical visibility into their own delivery network," said Amit Sharma, founder and CEO of Narvar. "For the first time, Narvar will provide real-time data from UPS, combined with retailer fulfillment details and data from other carriers. With this comprehensive view, Monitor empowers brands to deliver peace-of-mind to their customers during this challenging time."
Brands are under immense pressure to meet modern shopper expectations, yet supply chain disruptions are causing widespread delays in order fulfillment. Retailers are increasing their software investments, but 81% of businesses still don't have full visibility into their supply chain, according to an MIT study. These issues are causing longer delivery times, higher prices and ultimately unhappy customers.
"PlayStation customers expect to know exactly where their order is every step of the way, and are acutely attuned to any delays," said Rahil Desai, Sony PlayStation. "The real-time visibility that Narvar gives us across our carrier network helps us manage customer expectations and our operations."
Monitor solves these problems by unifying retailers' delivery networks into a single view, which allows brands to not only address delivery network issues but also to provide accurate order status information to customers. Monitor will equip brands with real-time status that can be used to proactively turn a delay into a positive customer experience by offering timely communications and peace-of-mind, as well as discounts or other loyalty-building incentives.
Arming retailers with actionable fulfillment insights through a configurable business intelligence dashboard, Monitor provides the following features:
- Real-time visibility into shipment status and carrier network performance - a single source of truth.
- Actionable intelligence to uncover early signals of delivery disruptions to proactively communicate with customers, preventing poor experiences.
- Personalized insights through customized dashboards, reporting, and emails to ensure every retailer's business priorities are met.
- Category benchmarks to help brands understand how their fulfillment performance stacks up against the market.
Narvar Monitor is available beginning in November 2021.
