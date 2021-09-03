HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, robotics startup Narwal launched its award-winning robot vacuum and mop in Canada. A first-of-its-kind, the T10 is a 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum featuring a novel self-cleaning technology. The system is available for $1,399 CAD on the company's e-commerce website and on Amazon Canada.
"After seeing my mother work day in and day out to keep the family home clean, I decided to apply my expertise and passion for robotics to create products to free her from her daily chores," said Junbin Zhang, Narwal's Founder and CEO. "And when I discovered that most robot mops on the market need to be cleaned manually, which is counterintuitive, I knew I had the right project."
In vacuum mode, Narwal T10 has powerful suction of 1800 Pa to handle daily cleaning of surface debris. In mop mode, dual mops press tightly against the floor with 10N force for more hygienic and effective results than manual mopping. The triangular-shaped pads spin at 180rpm and are designed for excellent coverage without leaving traces behind on the floor.
Narwal T10's base station is equipped with dual tanks—one for clean water, and another for wastewater. While it cleans, Narwal T10 auto-detects the mop's level of dirtiness and, when it's time, returns itself to home base for automatic mop cleaning, then sets out again to the precise location where it left off. After the cleaning session is complete, the mops are auto-dried in the base station to prevent bacterial build-up.
With the help of Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Navigation and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology, Narwal T10 skillfully navigates spaces of up to 3,000 ft2 while avoiding no-go zones.
Users can remotely control and unlock advanced functions for the robot through the companion app on iOS and Android store, such as setting restricted zones, checking cleaning path and status from anywhere at any time, and more.
"After three years of working closely with research and development talents from domestic and foreign high education institutions, including the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Duke University, CMU, and the Georgia Institute of Technology, we're thrilled to bring Narwal T10 to Canada," continued Zhang.
The Narwal T10 has received a number of accolades recognizing its innovative technology and smart living impact including Time Magazine's 'The Best Inventions of 2020'; CES 2020 Innovation Award Product; Edison Gold Award 2020 Winner; German Innovation Award '20 Winner and RedDot Design Award 2020.
About Narwal:
As a fast growing robotics startup, Narwal has a single mission: to create products that give people the freedom to live their lives to the fullest. The company is involved in SLAM, 3D perception, AI object recognition, robot mechanisms, and big data application. As of today, the company has filed more than 100 patent applications for breakthrough products. The Narwal T10 has won a number of awards, including being called one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2020 and the Edison Gold Award, honoring innovation.
