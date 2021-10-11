CINCINNATI, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Narwal, an award winning Automation, Data and Cloud transformation startup, announced that Arun Moolchandani, Ex Regional Leader of Cognizant's Digital Business is joining Narwal as Head of Growth.
A technology leader with more than 16 years of experience in business transformation and technology modernization, Arun brings world-class go-to-market and functional expertise that helps Narwal continue its growth trajectory. Arun most recently served as the Regional Leader of Cognizant's Digital Business & Technology - AI & Analytics practice for Insurance. Prior to that, he was the Regional Leader of Cognizant's Digital Business & Technology - AI & Analytics practice for Banking & Financial Services.
"We could not be more excited to have Arun lead us on our journey to be the preferred Digital partners for our clients, enabling them to modernize and most-effectively run their businesses using world-class software," Raj Kanuparthi, Founder & CEO of Narwal, said. "Arun's depth of experience in the Data, Automation & Cloud space, along with his ability to take companies to the next level, is what we need as we make some bold moves to solidify our position as the best Digital Engineering startup leveraging the best of the brains around the globe."
"This is a pivotal point for Narwal as we continue to grow organically and transform our business to make our customers stronger," Arun Moolchandani said. "Narwal is a trusted and modern transformation partner, helping customers modernize their businesses to provide superior customer experience while achieving speed, quality and efficiency. I am very excited to join the company and its journey into the next generation of Digital Engineering landscape."
Narwal has been aggressively expanding leveraging its Global Delivery Model with multiple locations in North America and offshore development center in India. Since inception, Narwal has achieved triple digit growth rate every year and continuing this trend for a foreseeable future. Also, Narwal has won multiple industry and regional awards recently - Best IT Services Company, Best Data Technology Company, Top Rated Culture in the Midwest, Partner of the Year with Tricentis, etc.
About Narwal:
Narwal is an award-winning niche technology solutions and services company that helps Fortune 1000 companies in the areas of Automation, Data & Analytics, and Cloud. Narwal's customer-centric, people-first approach with deep expertise and thought leadership ensures that outcomes are realized, significant improvements in ROI is achieved with speed to market and higher quality.
Media Contact
Prashanth Hallur, Narwal, +1 (513) 239-9693, raj@narwalinc.com
SOURCE Narwal